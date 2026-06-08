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Atlanta Braves Manager Makes Heartfelt Statement About Current Player

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Manager Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves looks on prior to the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Truist Park on April 11, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Atlanta Braves finished their series with the Pittsburgh Pirates (at home) in Georgia.

They won by a score of 3-2.

Braves Manager Makes Statement About Current Player

GettyCarlos Carrasco #59 of the Atlanta Braves pitches in the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park on August 07, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

After the game, manager Walt Weiss was asked about Carlos Carrasco (via BravesVision).

Weiss: “Cookie’s unbelievable. We love having him here… He hasn’t had many opportunities, but when he has, he’s done a really good job for us… You will not meet a better person than Cookie Carrasco… He’s as good as it gets.”

Carrasco is in his second season with the Braves.

Right now, he is 0-0 with a 2.45 ERA in four games.

Carrasco’s MLB Career

GettyCarlos Carrasco #59 of the Atlanta Braves pitches against the New York Mets during their game at Citi Field on August 13, 2025 in New York City.

Carrasco has been in the MLB for 17 seasons.

In addition to the Braves, the 39-year-old has also spent time with the Cleveland Guardians, New York Mets and New York Yankees.

Over 339 career games, Carrasco has gone 112-105 with a 4.22 ERA in 339 games.

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 14: Pitcher Carlos Carrasco #59 of the New York Mets delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning of a game at Citi Field on August 14, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Manager Makes Heartfelt Statement About Current Player

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