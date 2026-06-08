ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Manager Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves looks on prior to the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Truist Park on April 11, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Weiss: “Cookie’s unbelievable. We love having him here… He hasn’t had many opportunities, but when he has, he’s done a really good job for us… You will not meet a better person than Cookie Carrasco… He’s as good as it gets.”
In addition to the Braves, the 39-year-old has also spent time with the Cleveland Guardians, New York Mets and New York Yankees.
Over 339 career games, Carrasco has gone 112-105 with a 4.22 ERA in 339 games.
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 14: Pitcher Carlos Carrasco #59 of the New York Mets delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning of a game at Citi Field on August 14, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
On Sunday, the Atlanta Braves finished their series with the Pittsburgh Pirates (at home) in Georgia.They won by a score of 3-2.Braves Manager Makes Statement About Current PlayerAfter the game, manager Walt Weiss was asked about Carlos Carrasco (via BravesVision).Weiss: “Cookie’s unbelievable. We love having him here… He hasn’t had many opportunities, but when he […]
Atlanta Braves Manager Makes Heartfelt Statement About Current Player