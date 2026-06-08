Atlanta Braves Manager Makes Heartfelt Statement About Current Player

On Sunday, the Atlanta Braves finished their series with the Pittsburgh Pirates (at home) in Georgia.

They won by a score of 3-2.

Braves Manager Makes Statement About Current Player

After the game, manager Walt Weiss was asked about Carlos Carrasco (via BravesVision).

Weiss: “Cookie’s unbelievable. We love having him here… He hasn’t had many opportunities, but when he has, he’s done a really good job for us… You will not meet a better person than Cookie Carrasco… He’s as good as it gets.”

Carrasco is in his second season with the Braves.

Right now, he is 0-0 with a 2.45 ERA in four games.

Carrasco’s MLB Career

Carrasco has been in the MLB for 17 seasons.

In addition to the Braves, the 39-year-old has also spent time with the Cleveland Guardians, New York Mets and New York Yankees.

Over 339 career games, Carrasco has gone 112-105 with a 4.22 ERA in 339 games.