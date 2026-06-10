Atlanta Braves Manager Makes Ronald Acuña Jr. Statement After White Sox Game

The Atlanta Braves lost the first game of their series with the Chicago White Sox 6-5 on Tuesday. Braden Montgomery hit a walk-off home run in his MLB debut to send the Braves packing. In the game between Atlanta and Chicago, Ronald Acuña Jr. had to exit the game with a hamstring injury after appearing to hurt himself while trying to beat out a ground ball.

After that game, Braves manager Walt Weiss gave an update on the injury and if Acuña Jr. will need an injured list stint.

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Atlanta Braves’ Walt Weiss Comments on Ronald Acuña Jr. Situation

After the Braves’ loss to the White Sox on Tuesday, manager Walt Weiss spoke to the media, and here are some of the reports:

@wileyballard_ writes (on 6/9): “Ronald Acuña will not be placed on the injured list at this time. He’s day-to-day for now. Walt Weiss also added that they don’t think it’s “as bad as the last one” (referring to his hamstring injury earlier this year)”

@scottcoleman55 writes: “Day-to-day, getting an MRI tomorrow but Walt doesn’t seem to think Ronald will need the IL.”

@HarrisonSmaj: “Walt Weiss said that Acuña’s hamstring isn’t as bad as the last. They’re going to hold off putting him on the IL. He’s day-to-day. They’ll get him an MRI and go from there”

It would be a big development for the Braves if this is a serious issue for Acuna, but the good news is it doesn’t seem to be, and Acuña Jr. must have just tweaked it, and the hamstring is already feeling better.

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Ronald Acuña Jr. with the Braves This Season

In 2026 with the Atlanta Braves, Ronald Acuña Jr. is batting .254 with seven home runs, 22 RBI, and 49 hits in 50+ games played.

While he’s still been productive when on the field, the past few seasons for Ronald have been filled with injuries, and he always seems to be enduring another lower leg injury.

In 193 at-bats this season, Ronald’s OPS+ is 129, which signals he’s making an impact with the bat. As this White Sox series progresses, it will be interesting to see if Ronald Acuña Jr. misses any of these upcoming games and how it impacts the team with the best record in MLB (Atlanta Braves).

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