Chicago Cubs Made Matt Shaw Announcement Amid Rockies Series

The Chicago Cubs are 34-32 this season, and coming off a day off on Monday, Chicago will open up a three-game series with the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday. Before the Rockies series, the Chicago Cubs announced two pieces of news.

Starting pitcher Jameson Taillon is landing on the shelf with a left hamstring strain, which makes the Cubs’ pitching staff more limited; however, per multiple reports, Matt Shaw is returning from the IL and being activated.

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Cubs Announce Matt Shaw News Before Rockies Game

CBS Sports Roto Wire staff wrote (on 6/9):

“Shaw has been on the shelf since late May due to back tightness, but he’s been cleared to return after going 4-for-14 with an RBI, two runs and a steal in four rehab games at Triple-A Iowa. The 24-year-old has slashed just .242/.291/.400 across 104 plate appearances this season, though he could still receive an uptick in playing time with Nico Hoerner, Alex Bregman and Dansby Swanson all struggling offensively as of late. Kevin Alcantara was optioned to Iowa in a corresponding move.”

Matt Shaw should help with the balance in the Cubs’ lineup amid a rough offensive stretch lately. Since May 8, the Cubs are 7-20, and have lost a lead in the NL Central.

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Matt Shaw with the Cubs This Season

Over 95 at-bats this season, Matt Shaw has a batting average of .242 with three home runs and 12 RBI. He made his MLB debut with the Chicago Cubs in 2025 after having a top prospect status.

In 2025, Shaw tallied a bWAR of 3.0 over 126 games and 393 at-bats, where Shaw hit 13 HR and posted a .690 OPS.

Now that he’s back, the Cubs will be able to further evaluate him as a player. Recent rumors and reports have suggested that Matt Shaw could be a possible trade chip for the Cubs to acquire a front-line starter. The recent Jameson Taillon news may reinforce that idea.

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