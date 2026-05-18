Atlanta Braves Must Consider Trading Away $73 Million Former All-Star Player Before It’s Too Late

Do the Atlanta Braves have a need for Sean Murphy anymore? He’s tied to a six-year, $73 million contract that runs through the 2028 season. With Drake Baldwin’s emergence as the obvious backstop starter, Atlanta will have to ink him to a long-term extension here soon. After winning the National League Rookie of the Year award in 2025, Baldwin is putting together an All-Star campaign for Atlanta, which holds the best record in MLB.

It might be hard to ship Sean Murphy given his injury history and ability to stay on the field in recent seasons, but there are enough teams out there who desperately need catching help, and the one thing Murphy does provide is power upside.

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Why the Braves Should Trade Sean Murphy….

After a hip injury left Sean Murphy sidelined for the end of the 2025 season, and the beginning of the 2026 season, the injuries are just starting to pile up.

Murphy has appeared in just 4 games this season, and is well on track to play fewer than 100 games, even if he comes back healthy after doing his time on the IL with a fractured finger. Sean Murphy has failed to play 100+ games and hit above .200 in each of the last two seasons.

He’s made just 14 trips to the plate this season, but has just one hit, zero walks, and six strikeouts. The idea of trading Murphy is purely based on the finances of his contract and the fact that the Braves paying Murphy may be holding back Bladwin’s extension.

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Sean Murphy’s MLB Career…

Sean Murphy has put together an eight-year MLB career to this point. He debuted with the Athletics back in 2019, and by 2021, he displayed enough power to make him standout as one of the best offensive catchers in MLB.

He hit a career-best 21 home runs with the Atlanta Braves in 2023, which led to an All-Star appearance. Despite playing just 94 games last season, Murphy clubbed 16 home runs, which is impressive for a catcher in that amount of games.

Murphy is a lifetime .227 hitter with 93 home runs, 109 doubles, and an OPS+ of 109.

There’s enough in those numbers to work with for at least a few teams to want his services, and if anyone could take the contract, that’s an added bonus.

Sean Murphy carried some strong trade rumors at this point last season, but those have dissipated, likely due to Murphy’s lack of time on the field, so he might have to return to the Braves lineup and produce a little for teams to come calling on him.

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