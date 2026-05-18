Reason Ronald Acuña Jr. Likely Won’t Play vs. Marlins Revealed by Atlanta Braves Reporter

The Atlanta Braves keep proving that they are the best team in Major League Baseball this season.

Braves reporter Chad Bishop also dropped this information grab after the Braves won another series, this time against the Boston Red Sox over the weekend in MLB’s ‘rivalry weekend’ to improve to 32-15 on the season:

Braves about to be: • 13-1-1 in 15 series • 8-0 in series at home • 7-1 in rubber games • 5-0 in rubber games at home • 21-8 when scoring first • 24-2 when scoring 5+ runs

Atlanta has also been without star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. due to a hamstring injury.

After the Braves series against the Red Sox, the Braves will head to Miami for a four-game set.

Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. Likely Won’t Play in Marlins Series, Per Team Reporter

Atlanta Braves reporter Mark Bowman, who covers the team for MLB.com, wrote (after the Braves’ dominant win against the Red Sox):

“Acuña will travel with the Braves, but the turf in Miami is one of the reasons he likely won’t be activated before the Braves return home on Friday.”

Ronald Acuña Jr. recently suffered a Grade 1 left hamstring strain on May 2 and has been with the team, but watching from the bench and rehabbing on the side. Since then, Atlanta continues to stack up wins and create even more separation in the National League East.

Atlanta has also been able to replace what the five-time MLB All-Star usually brings to the leadoff spot with other players like Drake Baldwin, who is tearing the cover off the ball.

This next week, when the Atlanta Braves play the Miami Marlins Monday-Thursday, keep an eye out for an official word on when Acuña Jr. will return.

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves Predicted to Trade for Rockies’ $50 Million Pitcher in Latest MLB Mock

Ronald Acuña Jr. With the Braves this Season

Over 34 games in 2026, Ronald Acuña Jr. is hitting .252 with two home runs, seven stolen bases, and 17 runs scored, but all those numbers are down from his career average. This injury has certainly been a setback, but it’s been the story of his career for most of the last three seasons.

However, so far, the Braves haven’t felt the effects of Ronald Acuña Jr. being out of the lineup like previous years, which might just take the Braves to another level if Ronny explodes in the second half of the year.

Braves Right Now…

The Atlanta Braves have the largest division lead by far in Major League Baseball.

They lead the National League East by 8.0 games. Atlanta will travel to Miami to take on the 21-26 Marlins for a four-game set this week.

Atlanta is 16-7 on the road and continues to torment MLB.

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves Receive Positive Ronald Acuña Jr. & Matt Olson News During Red Sox Series