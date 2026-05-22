Atlanta Braves Player Officially Becomes A Free Agent Before Nationals Game

On Friday night, the Atlanta Braves will open up a series with the Washington Nationals at Truist Park.

They are coming off a series (in Miami) where they took three out of four from the Marlins.

Recently, the team designated José Azócar for assignment.

The Braves wrote (via X) on May 20: “The #Braves today reinstated OF Eli White from the injured list and designated OF José Azócar for assignment.”

Braves Player Officially Becomes A Free Agent

After going unclaimed on waivers, Azócar is now a free agent (who is available to sign with any team in the league).

Grant McAuley of 92.9 The Game wrote: “OF José Azócar went unclaimed after being designated for assignment. The #Braves outrighted him to Triple-A Gwinnett and he elected free agency. Could return on another minor league deal.”

Azócar had been batting .333 with five hits, one run and one stolen base in nine games this season.

He has also spent time with the San Diego Padres and New York Mets over part of five MLB seasons.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the news on social media:

@LonestarMoney: “Good for him. I was sure a MLB team would pick him up on waivers”

@CrosbyBaseball: “NEWS: The Braves outrighted Josè Azocar to Gwinnett, meaning he cleared waivers, and he elected free agency. Doesn’t preclude him from signing with the Braves on another minor league deal”

@reactiveraichu: “I’m honestly shocked he cleared waivers I expected someone to get him”

@GirthBrooksVol: “Can’t blame him. Did well while he was in Atlanta.”

@BravesStats: “Best move for him to be honest. Hopefully he gets a major league contract and major league playing time out of it.”

@IndyHawk89: “He’ll sign another minor league deal with the Braves just like Carrasco keeps doing because nobody is going to sign him to a major league deal.”

Braves Right Now

The Braves are the first-place team in the National League East with a 35-16 record in 51 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games (and are 16-8 in 24 at home).