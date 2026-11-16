Atlanta Braves 2-Year Player Suddenly Retires from Baseball

On Sunday, November 15, two-time All-Star and World Series MVP announced his retirement from the game of baseball.

The 40-year-old infielder spent 14 seasons in Major League Baseball, and the last two seasons of his career came with the Atlanta Braves.

@MLB on Instagram wrote:

“Pablo Sandoval has announced his retirement after 14 seasons and two All-Star selections. He spent parts of 11 seasons with the @SFGiants and won three World Series championships (2010, 2012, 2014) with San Francisco. He was named MVP of the 2012 Fall Classic after hitting three homers in Game 1 and going 8-for-16 in the series overall. Congratulations to Pablo Sandoval on a wonderful career!”

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Former Braves Player Pablo Sandoval Retires from MLB

Pablo Sandoval spent parts of the 2020 and 2021 season with the Atlanta Braves.

2021 was the last season he appeared in an MLB game.

Across 70 games played with the Braves, Sandoval batted .173 with four home runs over 75 total at-bats.

He played in just one game in 2020, but saw some extended playing time in 2021 (69 GP).

Sandoval also spent 11 seasons of his MLB career with the San Francisco Giants, and then another three seasons with the Boston Red Sox.

His two All-Star appearances came with the Giants in 2011 and 2012.

Pablo Sandoval is known for hitting three home runs in a single World Series game, which earned him WS MVP honors.

Taking a Quick Look at Sandoval’s MLB Career

Pablo Sandoval made his MLB debut in 2008 with the Giants.

Across 1380 games played over his 14-year career, Sandoval hit 153 home runs, 262 doubles, and batted .278 with 639 RBI, and a lifetime OPS+ of 111, which signals he was an above-average hitter over the course of his career.

MLBTR.com’s Mark Polishuk wrote (about Sandoval’s recent ventures):

“The Kung Fu Panda” last played in an MLB game in 2021 as a member of the Braves. He played with two Mexican League teams in 2022 and a team in Dubai in 2023, then signed a minor league deal with the Giants during Spring Training 2024 but was released prior to Opening Day. Sandoval played for the Staten Island FerryHawks of the independent Atlantic League in both 2024 and 2025, and is now officially hanging up his cleats at age 40.”

Wishing the best for Pablo Sandoval and his post-playing-day ventures now that he’s officially retired.

His 2021 season with the Braves was, again, the last time he played in MLB.