Former New York Mets Pitcher Signs with Rival Phillies

According to reports from The Athletic’s Will Sammon, the Philadelphia Phillies are inking former New York Mets and Washington Nationals pitcher Max Kranick to a minor-league deal.

Sammon wrote: “Right-hander Max Kranick and the Philadelphia Phillies are in agreement on a deal, league sources said. It’s a NRI/split contract that will give Kranick, 29, the opportunity to work as a starter.”

Kranick made his MLB debut as a starter (with the Pirates), but he’s primarily been used as a reliever since, so it’s another opportunity to potentially earn a role in the Phillies’ rotation.

In 2026, with the Nationals, Kranick boasted an ERA of 9.33 over 18.1 innings pitched.

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Taking a Quick Look at Kranick’s Tenure with the Mets…

New York Mets fans, you may remember Max Kranick’s time with the organization during the 2025 season.

After being out of Major League Baseball for the 2023 and 2024 seasons, Kranick returned to the pros for 2025, joined the Mets, and was actually quite solid.

Kranick posted a 3.65 ERA over 37 IP for the Mets, with 25 strikeouts.

Over his 4-year MLB career, Kranick has a 5.55 ERA over 99 innings.

He did have a flexor tendon repair surgery, which may have led to his regression in 2026. However, it’s still a solid depth add for the Phillies. Kranick will definitely have to earn his spot on the 40-man roster given in the spring.

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More on the New York Mets Right Now…

The New York Mets have yet to make a big splash this free agency period, but one could certainly be coming soon.

The Mets are reportedly interested in several players, but the two that stick out the most are first baseman Ty France and Tarik Skubal.

With the lockout looming, and the ‘tender’ deadline also approaching, expect the New York Mets to get active in the open market shortly.