Could the Atlanta Braves think about trading All-Star starter Spencer Strider this offseason?

In a recent rumors piece by BR.com’s Tim Kelly, Spencer Strider’s name is dropped as being the Braves player ‘most likely to be traded’.

Kelly wrote:

“The Braves were willing to float Spencer Strider last summer in trade talks with the Rangers for the aforementioned deGrom, per MLB.com’s Mark Bowman. They’ll likely be willing to listen again to the former All-Star righty. The biggest question for the Braves is whether there’s going to be real interest in Strider. Since finishing fourth in NL Cy Young Award voting in 2023, Strider has pitched to a 4.78 ERA over just 33 starts.”

Strider is owed $44 million over the last two seasons of the $75 million deal he signed a few years ago.

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What’s the Latest on Spencer Strider?

At the MLB GM meetings earlier this month, Braves’ POBO Alex Anthopoulos indicated that Spencer Strider should be good to go for Spring Training in 2027.

Strider, who has battled several injuries in the last handful of seasons, suffered an elbow injury in June of 2026 and did not return for the remainder of the campaign, which has put his future status with the organization in doubt.

While it’s easy to see why Strider is an MLB trade candidate at the forefront, especially if the Braves add starters this offseason, it is going to be rather hard for Atlanta to find a trade suitor willing to take the risk on his services.

In 2026, Strider made eight starts, and across 39 IP, he posted an ERA of 5.31. In 2025, Strider made 23 starts, but also had a somewhat inflated ERA of 4.45.