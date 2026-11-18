According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, starting pitcher Sonny Gray is headed to the Minnesota Twins on a two-year, $55 million deal.

Gray had been closely linked to the Atlanta Braves in free agency, but the Braves clearly weren’t able to outbid the Twins for his services.

MLBTR.com’s Steve Adams quickly hit the news and provided some insight on the new deal for Sonny Gray:

“The Twins announced Wednesday that they’ve signed the free-agent righty to a two-year contract. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports that Gray will be paid a total of $55MM over the new two-year pact. There’s an opt-out after the first season, ESPN’s Jeff Passan adds. Gray, a client of McKinnis Sports, starred for Minnesota in 2022-23 and finished second in American League Cy Young voting in the latter of those two seasons.”

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Where Do the Braves Go From Here After Sonny Gray Whiff?

Dominoes are starting to fall in MLB’s hot stove season, but while the Braves were being very closely linked to Sonny Gray, don’t fret, Braves fans; there are plenty of options still available.

Here are a handful of starters the Braves can still pursue during free agency:

Tyler Mahle

Trevor Rogers

Michael Soroka

Michael King

Clay Holmes

Nick Martinez

Kevin Gausman

Those are just a few of the top-of-the-market names, but there are still plenty of depth rotation options as well.

The biggest thing for the Braves is adding a clear No. 2 starter to fill in behind Chris Sale.

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Atlanta Braves Miss Out on Sonny Gray

There is already a fair amount of outcry from Atlanta Braves fans on social media in the immediate aftermath of this deal.

Some of the vitriol comes from the idea that Alex Anthopoulos certainly could have either offered this same deal or something better to acquire Sonny Gray.

Now, while we don’t know whether the Braves made an offer to Sonny Gray or not, the point remains the same: it’s the Braves’ top SP target coming off the board, which has become very common for the organization in recent offseasons.

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