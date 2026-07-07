Atlanta Braves Named Top Landing Spot for Tarik Skubal in Recent Trade Rumors

Atlanta Braves trade rumors are starting to formulate across Major League Baseball, and the NL East-leading (for now) Braves could really use another starting pitcher, which is why Atlanta has emerged as the favorite to land Detroit Tigers’ Tarik Skubal.

Recently, in a piece by SI.com’s Mark Morales-Smith, the Braves have been named as the top landing spot for Tarik Skubal. It’s important to note that it’s likely Skubal will just be a rental addition if the Braves were to acquire him.

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Why the Braves Should Trade for Tigers’ Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal missed a month of this season dealing with a slight elbow setback, but he’s starting to regain his CY Young form. Although he likely won’t three-peat with CY Young victories this season, Skubal is still the consensus top pitcher in MLB, and by far the top trade candidate this summer.

Here is why Morales-Smith believes he could be a good fit in Atlanta:

“The Braves are the best fit for both parties and have been the team most heavily linked to Skubal. Atlanta has been one of the best teams in baseball this year, but has been struggling over the past month. A big reason for their struggles is their banged-up pitching staff. This move would give the Braves the ammunition they need to compete with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League and give Skubal a shot to potentially pitch in the World Series. This should also keep him active and motivated for fantasy owners.”

The dominant southpaw currently holds a 3.15 ERA over 11 starts and 65.2 innings pitched with 75 strikeouts.

Per several reports by MLB insiders, the Braves are thought to be the favorites to land Skubal, which is why he’s continuously linked in trade rumors to the Braves. So, that means the ball is in Alex Anthopoulos’s court, but he must be okay with parting with top prospects in order to get a deal done.

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What Would Tarik Skubal Trade Cost the Braves?

Well, also per many reports by MLB insiders, in order to land Tarik Skubal, the asking price is going to be high, and as it should be, as the Tigers aren’t going to just hand out the top pitcher in MLB for free.

So, to start, it’s likely going to cost the Atlanta Braves at least one of their top-10 prospects, and then Detroit may also want another MLB-ready player or two. Some potential options for that part of the trade could include Jim Jarvis, Grant Holmes, or Reynaldo Lopez.

As for the prospect part, that’s where AA is going to have to get savvy, and try and outbid other MLB contenders who will be gunning for Skubal as well. That list includes (rumored) the Phillies, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Toronto Blue Jays.

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