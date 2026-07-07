Philadelphia Phillies Proposed Trade for Angels’ Mike Trout Revealed

Every real fan of Major League Baseball wants to see Mike Trout in the playoffs, and for right reason, it’s been so long!!

With the Philadelphia Phillies recent major need for a right-handed hitting outfielder, thinking (and dreaming) about a potential Mike Trout trade is in store over the next month, ahead of the trade deadline

Recently, MLBTR.com’s Leo Morgenstern wrote (about the Phillies top trade deadline needs):

“Potential needs: Outfield, right-handed bat(s), back-end starter, bullpen depth.”

“There’s one move Dombrowski needs to get right. Or, more accurately, there’s one move Dombrowski needs to make: get right. The Phillies’ biggest need is a right-handed hitter, ideally one who plays right field. Entering play on Monday, their offense ranked 16th in runs per game, but their 92 wRC+ was 24th.”

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What Could Phillies-Mike Trout Trade Look Like?

To be very clear, unless something drastically changes over the next month, sadly, the Los Angeles Angels (because of their poor owner) will likely not sign off a Mike Trout trade. The Angels are once again in last place in the AL West, and this season are on the verge of having the worst record in MLB.

However, for the Phillies, they are clearly in win-now mode, and Dave Dombrowski certainly understands the assignment, and the Phils will likely be directly linked to any top right-handed hitting outfielders available for trade.

But it’s fun to speculate, and at least paint a picture of what a Mike Trout trade could potentially look like:

Phillies receive: OF Mike Trout

Angels receive: RHP Andrew Painter, 2B Aroon Escober (#4 prospect), Jean Cabrera (#13 prospect)

That’s a three-player trade package that seems like a fair enough deal for both sides to agree on. The Phillies would be taking on Trout’s massive contract, and the Angels would get three promising (ish) young players in return. Andrew Painter struggled in MLB this season, and Jean Cabrera was just DFA’d, but both have enough time to develop in the future.

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Mike Trout This Season

Mike Trout has been on the IL for the past few weeks and has not played since June 17.

However, on the field, he’s showing strong power in a resurgent season.

Across 74 games played and 150+ at-bats, Trout is batting .234 with 17 HR, 66 walks, 12 doubles, and an OPS of .866. Those would by far be the best marks of any right-handed hitter on the Phillies team right now.

Although it may not happen, it’s hard to argue Mike Trout’s fit on the Phillies, and the dream of him playing in October for a World Series contender.

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