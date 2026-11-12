Atlanta Braves Trade Idea Nets Orioles’ All-Star Infielder for 4 Players

The Atlanta Braves are expected to be active during MLB’s hot stove season over the next handful of months.

Perhaps Atlanta’s biggest area of ‘need’ is the shortstop position.

One name that has suddenly popped up in recent MLB trade rumors is Baltimore Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson, and the Braves standout as an obvious trade destination.

Recently, a report out of Baltimore suggested that the Orioles would be fielding trade calls this offseason, and the Atlanta Braves should definitely inquire about Henderson’s status.

With that being said, let’s take a look at what it may cost the Braves to acquire a power-hitting shortstop like Henderson.

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What Could a Braves-Orioles Trade for Gunnar Henderson Look Like?

If the Orioles do field offers on Gunnar Henderson, there is no doubt that a potential trade would fetch a large return.

Henderson is still just 25 years old and has been named an All-Star, AL Rookie of the Year, and Silver Slugger.

Here is an outline of what a Braves-Orioles trade could look like for Gunnar Henderson:

Braves receive: SS Gunnar Henderson

Orioles receive: SP AJ Smith-Shawver, Brewer Hicklen, and prospects Alex Lodise (SS), Owen Murphy (SP)

This 4-player trade package should be more than strong enough to land Henderson, but it’s important to note that Henderson’s value may also be increased because he’s under team control for several years, which could drive up his asking price.

In 2026, Henderson posted a bWAR of 3.2 with 24 home runs and 140 total hits.

While it was somewhat of a down season for Henderson, he still found a large amount of power, which has been a major issue for the Braves at shortstop this season.

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Why the Braves Should Trade for Gunnar Henderson??

It’s expected that the Atlanta Braves will let Ha-Seong Kim walk out the door in free agency, and despite how productive Mauricio Dubon was in 2026 as the Braves’ ultra-utility man, Atlanta needs stability up the middle, and shortstop has been a sore thumb of a position since Dansby Swanson walked out the door in free agency.

If Dubon ends up being the everyday left fielder for Atlanta, the Braves will be forced to go the ‘internal’ route at SS, which would come with uncertainty, and most likely a lack of production.

Henderson is a young option with a plethora of upside, and while the cost may be steep, it could certainly be worth it in the long run.

Across 655 total games played in MLB, Henderson has 110 home runs, 128 doubles, and a lifetime OPS+ of 126. He finished fourth in MVP voting in 2024 and has proven over multiple seasons in a row that he has the ability to hit 50+ XBH in a season.