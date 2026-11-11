MLB Insider Urges Atlanta Braves to Sign Projected $58 Million All-Star Starter

Major League Baseball’s hot stove is slowly but surely starting to heat up.

While there haven’t been any major deals completed yet, a few small transactions across the league have caught the eye of MLB fans during free agency.

For the Atlanta Braves, their biggest need, according to the masses, is a starting pitcher.

One starter that could be on the Braves’ radar is 3X All-Star starter Sonny Gray.

According to Spotrac.com, Sonny Gray is projected to earn a three-year, $58 million contract, which should be well within the Braves’ price range.

Recently, ESPN’s Jeff Passan urged the Braves to make a big free-agent move by signing Sonny Gray.

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ESPN’s Jeff Passan Urges Braves to Sign Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray has been heavily linked to the Atlanta Braves thus far this offseason, and it makes a lot of sense, as Gray would slot perfectly behind Chris Sale as the Braves’ co-ace.

Jeff Passan, in a predictions piece, recently urged the Braves to sign Gray. Passan wrote:

“The Braves need impact starting pitching. Bryce Elder and Grant Holmes are fine at the back end of a rotation, and Didier Fuentes will be an impact starter long term but could find himself innings-limited in 2027. But in a division primed to be loaded with good arms, Atlanta needs to keep up. That might mean right-hander Tyler Mahle, who served as a worthy complement to ace Chris Sale down the stretch. But this isn’t about the moves the Braves are willing to make. It’s about what would be ideal. And in this case, as good as Mahle was, there’s another righty whose fastball sits in the low 90s and still finds ways to keep runs off the board. Sign right-handed starter Sonny Gray.”

Passan calls it a ‘perfect’ transaction for the Braves’ offseason ventures.

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Why the Braves Are a Good Fit for Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray is undoubtedly going to be one of the most coveted starters on the free agent market, so Atlanta may have to outbid other suitors, but if the Braves lose Tyler Mahle to free agency, paired with the already uncertain starting rotation, adding Sonny Gray feels like a very logical signing.

In 2026, Sonny Gray had one of his best seasons as a starter, posting an ERA of 2.72 over 29 starts. He also struck out 149 batters.

Gray is a 37 y/o starter, which could potentially scare teams, but 2026 certainly proved that he can still be an effective and durable arm for many rotations across the league.

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