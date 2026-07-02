Atlanta Braves Trade Pitch Lands Mariners’ $108 Million, 3X All-Star Pitcher

MLB trade rumors are surely going to be swirling around the Atlanta Braves and their organization this summer. As the deadline is just over a month away, the obvious need for the Braves is starting pitchers.

One trade candidate that could be worth a look for Atlanta is Seattle Mariners‘ starter Luis Castillo, who could be on the move this summer. He’s having a bit of a down season with the M’s, but he could be growing frustrated in his role with the team, and a change of scenery could benefit the 3X MLB All-Star starter. The Braves should absolutely consider trading for Luis Castillo, who could be a front-line starter for the team down the stretch of the season.

His contract is a bit tricky, as Castillo is attached to a five-year, $108 million deal, but there’s only one year left (2027) on it, could make it affordable for Atlanta.

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Luis Castillo Stands Out as Potential Braves Trade Target

Per MLBTradeRumors.com’s Anthony Franco, Luis Castillo cracks the list of ‘top 35 trade candidates’ this trade cycle:

“Castillo had a full no-trade clause for the first three seasons of his contract. That’s no longer in place, though he would receive a $1MM assignment bonus if he’s moved. He’s signed for next year at $22.75MM and would lock in a $20MM salary for 2028 if he throws 180 innings next season. The Mariners may prefer to sort this out in the offseason.”

The Mariners could sort out the contract situation this offseason, or they could also trade Luis Castillo now, and capitalize on the Braves’ dire need for a starter.

If the Mariners were to make a deal with the Braves for Castillo, it would probably cost Atlanta a decent amount of capital, but in that same breath, Atlanta could buy low on Castillo, who has struggled to his standards this season.

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Luis Castillo This Season….

Luis Castillo has made 13 starts this season and has appeared in 16 games. If you follow the Mariners, you know that they have recently decided to implement/experiment with a ‘piggyback’ system, which is essentially using two starters per game to increase the effectiveness of all their arms.

Well, it seems as if Luis Castillo has grown a little bit frustrated with that coaching decision.

As for his actual 2026 stats, Castillo has an ERA of 4.93 over 76.2 innings pitched and 73 strikeouts.

However, his FIP of 3.94 suggests that he’s been an unlucky starter, and perhaps a change of teams (to the Braves) could bring some positive regression.

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