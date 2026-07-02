Atlanta Braves Former Player Officially an MLB Free Agent After Being Cut by New Team

The Atlanta Braves are currently looking to take the series from the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday. Atlanta has struggled a bit as of late, but they still hold a slight division lead over the Phillies.

On Thursday, the Braves received some news on a former player who had a rocky tenure with the club.

Jarred Kelenic, who Braves fans should remember quite well, was recently cut by the Texas Rangers.

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Jarred Kelenic Officially an MLB Free Agenct

After clearing waivers, Jarred Kelenic is officially an MLB free agent and can sign wherever he pleases, or really wherever a team will want his services. Kelenic has really struggled over the past few seasons in MLB. His stint with the Texas Rangers was awfully short.

MLBTradeRumors.com’s Steve Adams and Darragh McDonald wrote:

“Kelenic, 27 later this month, has played for both the White Sox and Rangers this season. He didn’t hit well in a small sample with either club. He tallied only 10 plate appearances as a Ranger and notched a single in eight official at-bats. All told, he’s batting .213/.304/.295 this season and is a lifetime .211/.283/.372 hitter in 1557 plate appearances across parts of six major league seasons.”

It will be interesting to see if Kelenic signs with a new MLB team. One can assume he will reach a minor league agreement with someone, but he will have to earn his right back to the Majors.

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Jarred Kelenic with the Atlanta Braves

Jarred Kelenic had a very up-and-down tenure with the Atlanta Braves.

He signed with the club back in 2024, and to start his Braves stint, he actually performed alright. In 2024, Kelenic hit 15 home runs with 45 RBI, 18 doubles, and an OPS+ of 87 across 412 at-bats, but his 2025 was a different story, and it ultimately led to his release from the organization.

In 2025, Kelenic hit .167 over 60 at-bats with 2 home runs, 2 RBI, and just 10 hits. His OPS+ last season with Atlanta was 49, and he’s just been unable to hit ever since.

In eight at-bats with the Texas Rangers this season, Kelenic recorded just one hit, and he’s batting .213 this season with just three extra-base hits. As the MLBTR.com writers outline, Kelenic is still just 27, and maybe he will be a late bloomer, which happens to be the case sometimes with hitters. He was drafted with the 6th overall draft pick in 2018.

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