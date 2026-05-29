Atlanta Braves Trade Prediction Lands Orioles’ 9-Year MLB Outfielder

The Atlanta Braves have emerged as true contenders in the National League, as they continue to carry the best record in the NL through the first two and a half months of the MLB season.

This recent success means that the Braves will be active at MLB’s trade deadline, which is just over two months away. Atlanta doesn’t need to acquire much, as they have most of the boxes checked off in terms of production, talent, and overall good graces at most of the positions on the baseball diamond. However, one area the Braves may consider upgrading is left field. Recently, Baltimore Orioles outfielder Taylor Ward was floated as a trade candidate, and he’s a guy the Braves might consider making a move for.

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Should the Braves Pursue Taylor Ward?

In a recent prediction piece by Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller, the Orioles are predicted to trade Taylor Ward this trade deadline: