Atlanta Braves Trade Prediction Lands Orioles’ 9-Year MLB Outfielder

The Atlanta Braves have emerged as true contenders in the National League, as they continue to carry the best record in the NL through the first two and a half months of the MLB season.
This recent success means that the Braves will be active at MLB’s trade deadline, which is just over two months away. Atlanta doesn’t need to acquire much, as they have most of the boxes checked off in terms of production, talent, and overall good graces at most of the positions on the baseball diamond. However, one area the Braves may consider upgrading is left field. Recently, Baltimore Orioles outfielder Taylor Ward was floated as a trade candidate, and he’s a guy the Braves might consider making a move for.
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Should the Braves Pursue Taylor Ward?
In a recent prediction piece by Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller, the Orioles are predicted to trade Taylor Ward this trade deadline:
“The Orioles traded Grayson Rodriguez for Taylor Ward this past offseason, hoping to benefit from the 36 home runs and 103 RBI that Ward accumulated last season with the Angels. But after a five-year stretch with a .449 slugging percentage, Ward has sputtered through a power outage of just two home runs in 251 trips to the plate. In lieu of his usual barrels, though, Ward has become one of the most selective hitters in all of baseball. He is leading the majors in chase rate (11.5 percent), he’s nearly leading the majors in walk rate (19.1 percent) and he has spent most of this season with an OBP north of .400.”
Taylor Ward is the exact type of player that the Braves should target via trade due to the points that Miller mentions of his walk rate and chase rate. He only has 2 home runs this season, but carries an OPS+ of 120. It’s his first season with the Orioles, but Taylor Ward is a nine-year MLB veteran outfielder.
If the Atlanta Braves traded for him, he could also be used as a hybrid DH. It’s a fair assumption to think Taylor Ward may get traded, but in the American League, just about every team has a shot at the playoffs, and the Orioles may, too, believe they have enough before they start selling away top sluggers.
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What Will the Braves Do at the MLB Trade Deadline?
The Atlanta Braves are one of the most interesting teams to think of at the MLB trade deadline. First off, they don’t really need bullpen help after the dominance of Dylan Lee, Raisel Iglesias, and Robert Suarez. Atlanta’s rotation has quietly been one of the best in MLB, and the infield group is pretty solid with Matt Olson, Mauricio Dubon/Jorge Mateo/Ha-Seong Kim, Ozzie Albies and Austin Riley.
And then the outfield group has Michael Harris II (who could be an All-Star) and Ronald Acuña Jr. in center and right. Left field has been up and down for Atlanta this season, but Mauricio Dubon has been getting playing time out there when Ha-Seong Kim or Mateo is at short.
So, I don’t think there’s a straightforward answer on what the Braves might do at the deadline, but they are certainly a team to monitor as August approaches.
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