Red Sox Trade Prediction Lands Astros’ All-Star Infielder in Boston As Trade Search Continues

The Boston Red Sox are exploring trade options for right-handed-hitting infielders. It’s been a rough start for the Red Sox this season, and part of the lackluster start can be attributed to the pairing of Caleb Durbin, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, and Trevor Story being so unproductive with the bat. By many metrics, Boston has one of the worst infields in baseball, and that’s with Willson Contreras having an All-Star-caliber season.

Here’s what Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow had to say about the team exploring a trade: “We’ve been aggressive in terms of outreach and trying to identify players that we think can help us. Obviously, we’ve talked about the fact that the league is very compressed and there’s a bunch of teams — despite poor performance — who are still in it.”

The good news for the Red Sox is that the American League is still wide open, and Boston could get right into the thick of things with a solid winning stretch, but do they need to make a trade first? And what is the possibility that the Houston Astros will budge on All-Star third baseman Isaac Paredes?

More MLB on Heavy: Phillies-Red Sox Trade Idea Sends All-Star Outfielder to Philadelphia as Adolis Garcia Replacement

Houston Astros Predicted to Trade Isaac Paredes

In a recent article for Bleacher Report, MLB writer Kerry Miller predicts that Isaac Paredes will be a third baseman in MLB traded this summer: