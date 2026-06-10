Atlanta Braves Urged to Target Important Position at MLB Trade Deadline to Replace $20 Million Bust

The Major League Baseball trade deadline, believe it or not, is right around the corner, and the Atlanta Braves have put themselves in a solid position to make a big splash to further cement their rightful place in the National League, but what are the items of need for the Braves that the team could trade for.

Ha-Seong Kim, a $20 million offseason addition, has notably struggled, and it’s been Jorge Mateo/Mauricio Dubon who have seen the most time at the shortstop position. However, Dubon has also been an option in the outfield to help with the lack of depth, so that begs the question of whether the Braves should try and target a shortstop at the MLB trade? In a recent piece by ESPN.com, writer Bradford Doolittle urges the Braves to make a move for a middle infielder.

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Braves Urged to Target a Shortstop Via Trade

Here is what ESPN’s Doolittle had to say about the Braves needs ahead of the upcoming trade deadline:

“Looking ahead to a likely return to October, there are two key areas to monitor and assess: shortstop and the rotation. The Braves figure to be mentioned frequently if and when the Skubal sweepstakes commence, but shortstop might be the bigger need. That really only matters if someone who is a clear upgrade — Perhaps someone such as Jeremy Pena, Willy Adames or CJ Abrams — actually becomes available.”

It’s a fair thought to think the Braves could upgrade in the middle of the infield. Ha-Seong Kim is barely hitting above. 100, and he would have to do a LOT offensively to justify his $20 million deal at this point. Dubon could be a regression candidate as well, but as Doolittle outlines, the Braves should only consider a trade if there is a clear upgrade out there, and who is to say Jeremy Pena and Adames are even better options anyway?

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Looking at the Braves Right Now…

The Atlanta Braves are still the best team in MLB, as they continue to roll their competition. Currently, the Braves are taking on the Chicago White Sox in a three-game series this week.

Atlanta holds a 9.0 game lead in the NL East right now. The Braves are 45-22, and are 7-3 in their last 10 games. It seems like whenever you look, the Braves are 7-3 (or better) in their last 10 games constantly, which highlights that they have yet to hit any sort of rough spot in their schedule.

Even with Ha-Seong Kim struggling so much and looking like a bust, it hasn’t mattered for the Braves, who just continue to stack wins.

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