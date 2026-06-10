Atlanta Braves Announce Austin Riley Change Before White Sox Game

On Wednesday night, the Atlanta Braves will play the second game of their series with the Chicago White Sox.

They most recently lost 6-5 on Tuesday.

Austin Riley (who batted 7th) finished the loss with one hit, one walk and two strikeouts.

Atlanta Braves Announce Austin Riley Change

For Wednesday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Braves 6/10 M. Harris II CF O. Albies 2B M. Olson 1B D. Smith DH M. Dubón LF A. Riley 3B M. Yastrzemski RF J. Mateo SS A. Wynns C C. Sale SP”

Riley has been moved up to the 6th spot in the order on Wednesday.

Right now, the two-time MLB All-Star is batting .209 with 51 hits, eight home runs, 34 RBI’s, 31 runs and four stolen bases in 67 games.

Riley is in the middle of his ninth MLB season (all with the Braves).

At one point, he had been among the best third basemen in baseball.

In 2021, Riley helped lead the Braves to the World Series title.

Social Media Reacts To Wednesday’s Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about their lineup:

@scottcoleman55: “You’re hopefully getting Drake Baldwin back on Tuesday and that will help a ton, but this is certainly a lineup until then

@SportsTalkATL: “I know some people won’t agree but it’s kind of crazy Ha-Seong Kim still isn’t in the lineup

@ChoppinBravos: “If Harris and Ozzie stay hot the offense can’t get by this way. Mateo is 3 for his last 24. Yastrzemski is 3 for last 20. Dom is 2 for his last 25. (675 OPS the last month) This team needs a hell of a lot more from Riley and it needs anything from those 3.”

Braves Right Now

The Braves are at the best team in the MLB (and at the top of the National League East) with a 45-22 record.

They have won seven out of their last ten games.