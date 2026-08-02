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Atlanta Braves Announce Surprising Austin Riley Decision During Nationals Series

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 27: Austin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves warms up during batting practice prior to facing the Kansas City Royals in the home opener at Truist Park on March 27, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Atlanta Braves will play the fourth (and final) game of their series with the Washington Nationals at Truist Park.

The Braves have won each of the first three games, so they are looking to go for the sweep on Sunday.

Most recently, they won by a score of 8-3 on Saturday.

Austin Riley (who batted 7th) finished with two hits and two RBIs.

Atlanta Braves Announce Riley Change

GettyAustin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves hits a two RBI double during the seventh inning against the Washington Nationals at Truist Park on August 1, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

For Sunday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Braves 8/2 D. Baldwin C R. Acuña Jr. DH M. Olson 1B M. Harris II CF O. Albies 2B M. Dubón LF M. Yastrzemski RF A. Riley 3B J. Jarvis SS J. Ritchie SP”

Despite his strong performance on Saturday, Riley has been moved down to the 8th spot in the order on Sunday.

He is in the middle of his 8th season at the MLB level (all with the Braves).

In 2021, the two-time MLB All-Star helped the franchise win the World Series.

GettyAustin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves attempts to make a play on a ground ball hit by Dylan Crews #3 of the Washington Nationals in the first inning at Truist Park on July 31, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. After a Nationals challenge, the call on the field was overturned and Crews was safe at first base.

After a strong start to his career, Riley has struggled over the last few seasons.

He comes into the day batting .216 with 86 hits, 12 home runs, 52 RBIs, 43 runs and seven stolen bases in 110 games.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

GettyElieser Hernández #57, Joey Bart #16, Austin Riley #27 and Matt Olson #28 of the Atlanta Braves celebrate their 6-2 win over the Washington Nationals at Truist Park on July 31, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup on Sunday:

@BraveYardShift: “Let’s get a 4 game sweep”

@JohnBoySportz: “Ronald at DH 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻”

@Lakitu886: “Boo let my Goat lead off”

GettyWalt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves looks on in the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Truist Park on July 30, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

@Ga_Ballknower: “Think Jarvis can field routine ground balls today ? Guaranteed at least one error between him and yaz today. Hate to be negative but damn.”

@quack_attack22: “Be nice to get the sweep”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Announce Surprising Austin Riley Decision During Nationals Series

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