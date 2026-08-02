Atlanta Braves Announce Surprising Austin Riley Decision During Nationals Series

On Sunday, the Atlanta Braves will play the fourth (and final) game of their series with the Washington Nationals at Truist Park.

The Braves have won each of the first three games, so they are looking to go for the sweep on Sunday.

Most recently, they won by a score of 8-3 on Saturday.

Austin Riley (who batted 7th) finished with two hits and two RBIs.

Atlanta Braves Announce Riley Change

For Sunday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Braves 8/2 D. Baldwin C R. Acuña Jr. DH M. Olson 1B M. Harris II CF O. Albies 2B M. Dubón LF M. Yastrzemski RF A. Riley 3B J. Jarvis SS J. Ritchie SP”

Despite his strong performance on Saturday, Riley has been moved down to the 8th spot in the order on Sunday.

He is in the middle of his 8th season at the MLB level (all with the Braves).

In 2021, the two-time MLB All-Star helped the franchise win the World Series.

After a strong start to his career, Riley has struggled over the last few seasons.

He comes into the day batting .216 with 86 hits, 12 home runs, 52 RBIs, 43 runs and seven stolen bases in 110 games.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup on Sunday:

@BraveYardShift: “Let’s get a 4 game sweep”

@JohnBoySportz: “Ronald at DH 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻”

@Lakitu886: “Boo let my Goat lead off”

@Ga_Ballknower: “Think Jarvis can field routine ground balls today ? Guaranteed at least one error between him and yaz today. Hate to be negative but damn.”

@quack_attack22: “Be nice to get the sweep”