Austin Riley’s Home Run Goes Viral In Atlanta Braves Series Finale With Rangers

On Sunday, the Atlanta Braves are playing the final game of their series with the Texas Rangers (at home).

They are coming off a 7-6 loss on Saturday (but won Friday’s game 15-1).

UPDATE: Riley hit another home run in his second at-bat.

Mark Bowman of MLB.com wrote: “Austin Riley has homered in both of his first two plate appearances against Nathan Eovaldi. This is his second multihomer game of the year, first since April 17. Is it still bold to predict he’ll hit 25-plus? He’s at 12 now.”

During Sunday’s game, Austin Riley hit a home run in his first at-bat.

The Braves wrote (via Instagram): “Austin with the power ⚡️”

Riley has struggled this season, so that is a huge home run for fans to see (and Riley’s confidence).

The two-time MLB All-Star came into the day batting .211 with 74 hits, 10 home runs, 43 RBIs, 41 runs and six stolen bases in 97 games.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying:

@bravesworldwide: “He’s gonna be a Top 5 3B again shortly”

@ajeffthebest11: “BASEBALL IS BETTER WHEN AUSTIN IS HITTING SWAMP DONKEYS!!!”

@brockbearden_: “If we get Riley and Acuña going in the second half, the league is in TROUBLE”

@eddie_j1022: “If he gets going…watch out 🔥🔥”

Harrison Smajovits: “Going back to July 10, Austin Riley is 6-for-18 (.333) with two walks. Promising six-game stretch, but as usual, the question is if he can sustain it #Braves”

Mark Bowman: “Austin Riley homers for the second time in three days to increase his season total to 11. Bold prediction: He will hit 25-plus homers this year.”

@scottcoleman55: “Oh my It has been a long time since Austin Riley hit a baseball up there against a real pitcher”

MLB: “Austin Riley clobbers a breaking ball to second deck 😮‍💨”

Braves Right Now

The Braves are the first-place team in the National League East with a 56-41 record in 97 games.

They will host the San Diego Padres on Monday night.