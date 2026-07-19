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Austin Riley’s Home Run Goes Viral In Atlanta Braves Series Finale With Rangers

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 17: Austin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves rounds third base after hitting a three run home run during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Truist Park on May 17, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Atlanta Braves are playing the final game of their series with the Texas Rangers (at home).

They are coming off a 7-6 loss on Saturday (but won Friday’s game 15-1).

UPDATE: Riley hit another home run in his second at-bat. 

Mark Bowman of MLB.com wrote: “Austin Riley has homered in both of his first two plate appearances against Nathan Eovaldi. This is his second multihomer game of the year, first since April 17. Is it still bold to predict he’ll hit 25-plus? He’s at 12 now.”

During Sunday’s game, Austin Riley hit a home run in his first at-bat.

The Braves wrote (via Instagram): “Austin with the power ⚡️”

Riley has struggled this season, so that is a huge home run for fans to see (and Riley’s confidence).

The two-time MLB All-Star came into the day batting .211 with 74 hits, 10 home runs, 43 RBIs, 41 runs and six stolen bases in 97 games.

Social Media Reacts

GettyAustin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves hits a three run home run during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Truist Park on May 17, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Here’s what people were saying:

@bravesworldwide: “He’s gonna be a Top 5 3B again shortly”

@ajeffthebest11: “BASEBALL IS BETTER WHEN AUSTIN IS HITTING SWAMP DONKEYS!!!”

@brockbearden_: “If we get Riley and Acuña going in the second half, the league is in TROUBLE”

@eddie_j1022: “If he gets going…watch out 🔥🔥”

GettyAustin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run in the eighth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies during Game Two of the Division Series at Truist Park on October 09, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Harrison Smajovits: “Going back to July 10, Austin Riley is 6-for-18 (.333) with two walks. Promising six-game stretch, but as usual, the question is if he can sustain it #Braves”

Mark Bowman: “Austin Riley homers for the second time in three days to increase his season total to 11. Bold prediction: He will hit 25-plus homers this year.”

@scottcoleman55: “Oh my It has been a long time since Austin Riley hit a baseball up there against a real pitcher”

MLB: “Austin Riley clobbers a breaking ball to second deck 😮‍💨”

Braves Right Now

GettyEli White #36 of the Atlanta Braves (left) celebrates at home plate with Mauricio Dubón #14 after hitting a two-run home run in the second inning of a game against the Texas Rangers at Truist Park on July 18, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Braves are the first-place team in the National League East with a 56-41 record in 97 games.

They will host the San Diego Padres on Monday night.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Austin Riley’s Home Run Goes Viral In Atlanta Braves Series Finale With Rangers

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