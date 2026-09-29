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Atlanta Braves’ Austin Riley Drops Honest Quote After Clutch Moment in Phillies Game

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National League Wild Card Series: Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game One
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 29: Austin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after a three-run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the eighth inning in game one of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on September 29, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Braves third baseman Austin Riley hit a go-ahead three-run home run in the eighth inning as Atlanta beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-3 in National League Wild Card Series Game 1 at Truist Park on Tuesday.

The Braves are now just one win away from advancing to the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

After Tuesday’s win, Riley made a statement on his clutch moment.

Atlanta Braves 3B Austin Riley Makes Statement After Clutch Moment vs. Phillies

National League Wild Card Series: Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game One
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 29: Austin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after a three-run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the eighth inning in game one of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on September 29, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images)

“I’ve been grinding for these guys and this city all year, and to finally come up big for them was huge,” Riley said.

Riley had a rough regular season, hitting just .219/.290/.364 with 19 home runs and 72 RBI over 159 games.

Braves Lead 1-0 in Wild Card Series vs. Phillies

National League Wild Card Series: Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game One
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 29: A general view of Wild Card Abbvie on deck circle before the game between the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies in game one of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on September 29, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images)

Left-hander Chris Sale started on the mound for Atlanta on Tuesday.

Sale allowed three earned runs on four hits and one walk while striking out nine over 6 1/3 innings on Tuesday.

National League Wild Card Series: Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game One
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 29: Chris Sale #51 of the Atlanta Braves pitches against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning in game one of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on September 29, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Braves right-hander Didier Fuentes entered the game in the seventh inning, and allowed a two-run triple to JT Realmuto. Both runs were charged to Sale.

Left-hander Jesús Luzardo made the start for the Phillies. He returned from the IL right before the postseason. On Tuesday, Luzardo allowed just one run on three hits and a walk while striking out six over five innings.
National League Wild Card Series: Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game One
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 29: Jesus Luzardo #44 of the Philadelphia Phillies pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the fifth inning in game one of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on September 29, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images)

Phillies infielder Alec Bohm gave the Phillies a 1-0 lead in the first inning with an RBI double.

Braves outfielder Mike Yastrzemski tied the game on an RBI single in the second inning.

National League Wild Card Series: Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game One
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 29: Mike Yastrzemski #18 of the Atlanta Braves is introduced before the game against the Philadelphia Phillies in game one of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on September 29, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Ozzie Albies gave the Braves a 2-1 lead on an RBI triple in the sixth inning.

Realmuto’s RBI triple in the seventh put the Phillies ahead in the seventh inning. Riley’s home run in the eighth inning gave the Braves a 5-3 lead.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Atlanta Braves’ Austin Riley Drops Honest Quote After Clutch Moment in Phillies Game

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