Atlanta Braves’ Austin Riley Drops Honest Quote After Clutch Moment in Phillies Game

Braves third baseman Austin Riley hit a go-ahead three-run home run in the eighth inning as Atlanta beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-3 in National League Wild Card Series Game 1 at Truist Park on Tuesday.

The Braves are now just one win away from advancing to the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

After Tuesday’s win, Riley made a statement on his clutch moment.

Atlanta Braves 3B Austin Riley Makes Statement After Clutch Moment vs. Phillies

“I’ve been grinding for these guys and this city all year, and to finally come up big for them was huge,” Riley said.

Riley had a rough regular season, hitting just .219/.290/.364 with 19 home runs and 72 RBI over 159 games.

Braves Lead 1-0 in Wild Card Series vs. Phillies

Left-hander Chris Sale started on the mound for Atlanta on Tuesday.

Sale allowed three earned runs on four hits and one walk while striking out nine over 6 1/3 innings on Tuesday.

Braves right-hander Didier Fuentes entered the game in the seventh inning, and allowed a two-run triple to JT Realmuto. Both runs were charged to Sale.