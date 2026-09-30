Atlanta Braves Announce Austin Riley Move During Wild Card Series vs. Phillies

Game 2 of the National League Wild Card Series between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.

The Braves won the first game of the series 5-3 on Tuesday. If Atlanta wins today, the team will advance to the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Braves third baseman Austin Riley deserves the most credit for the Braves’ victory on Tuesday.

With two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning, Riley hit a go-ahead three-run home run off star reliever Jhoan Duran, giving Atlanta a 5-3 lead. The third baseman had a rough regular season, hitting just .219/.290/.364 with 19 home runs and 72 RBI over 159 games.

The Braves have announced their lineup for Wednesday’s game.

There is a notable change involving Riley.

Atlanta Braves Announce Austin Riley Decision During Phillies Series

On Tuesday, Riley hit seventh and played third base.

Today, he will bat sixth and play third base.

Here is the full lineup:

Atlanta Braves Starting Pitcher

Right-hander Tyler Mahle will start for the Braves today.

Atlanta acquired Mahle from the San Francisco Giants over the summer. After joining the Braves, Mahle posted a 1.99 ERA in 54 1/3 innings across nine starts.

Philadelphia Phillies Starting Pitcher

Left-hander Cristopher Sanchez will start for the Phillies today.

Sanchez posted a 2.91 ERA with 231 strikeouts in 207 innings across 33 starts this season.