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Atlanta Braves Announce Austin Riley Move During Wild Card Series vs. Phillies

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National League Wild Card Series: Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game One
Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 29: Austin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after a three-run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the eighth inning in game one of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on September 29, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Game 2 of the National League Wild Card Series between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.

The Braves won the first game of the series 5-3 on Tuesday. If Atlanta wins today, the team will advance to the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

National League Wild Card Series: Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game One
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 29: Austin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves hits a three-run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the eighth inning in game one of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on September 29, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Braves third baseman Austin Riley deserves the most credit for the Braves’ victory on Tuesday.

With two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning, Riley hit a go-ahead three-run home run off star reliever Jhoan Duran, giving Atlanta a 5-3 lead. The third baseman had a rough regular season, hitting just .219/.290/.364 with 19 home runs and 72 RBI over 159 games.

National League Wild Card Series: Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game One
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 29: Austin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after a three-run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the eighth inning in game one of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on September 29, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Braves have announced their lineup for Wednesday’s game.

There is a notable change involving Riley.

Atlanta Braves Announce Austin Riley Decision During Phillies Series

National League Wild Card Series: Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game One
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 29: Austin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after a three-run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the eighth inning in game one of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on September 29, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, Riley hit seventh and played third base.

Today, he will bat sixth and play third base.

Cincinnati Reds v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 23: Austin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after a single during the second inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Truist Park on September 23, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Here is the full lineup:

  1. Ronald Acuña JR. RF
  2. Drake Baldwin DH
  3. Ozzie Albies 2B
  4. Matt Olson 1B
  5. Mauricio Dubón LF
  6. Austin Riley 3B
  7. Michael Harris II CF
  8. Sean Murphy C
  9. Ha-Seong Kim SS

Atlanta Braves Starting Pitcher

Cincinnati Reds v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 24: Tyler Mahle #54 of the Atlanta Braves pitches in the first inning of a game against the Cincinnati Reds at Truist Park on September 24, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images)

Right-hander Tyler Mahle will start for the Braves today.

Atlanta acquired Mahle from the San Francisco Giants over the summer. After joining the Braves, Mahle posted a 1.99 ERA in 54 1/3 innings across nine starts.

Philadelphia Phillies Starting Pitcher

Philadelphia Phillies v New York Mets
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 20: Cristopher Sanchez #61 of the Philadelphia Phillies pitches in the second inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on September 20, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)

Left-hander Cristopher Sanchez will start for the Phillies today.

Sanchez posted a 2.91 ERA with 231 strikeouts in 207 innings across 33 starts this season.

 

 

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Atlanta Braves Announce Austin Riley Move During Wild Card Series vs. Phillies

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