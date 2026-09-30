Atlanta Braves Announce Austin Riley Move During Wild Card Series vs. Phillies

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 29: Austin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after a three-run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the eighth inning in game one of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on September 29, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
The Braves won the first game of the series 5-3 on Tuesday. If Atlanta wins today, the team will advance to the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Braves third baseman Austin Riley deserves the most credit for the Braves’ victory on Tuesday.
With two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning, Riley hit a go-ahead three-run home run off star reliever Jhoan Duran, giving Atlanta a 5-3 lead. The third baseman had a rough regular season, hitting just .219/.290/.364 with 19 home runs and 72 RBI over 159 games.
The Braves have announced their lineup for Wednesday’s game.
There is a notable change involving Riley.
Atlanta Braves Announce Austin Riley Decision During Phillies Series
On Tuesday, Riley hit seventh and played third base.
Right-hander Tyler Mahle will start for the Braves today.
Atlanta acquired Mahle from the San Francisco Giants over the summer. After joining the Braves, Mahle posted a 1.99 ERA in 54 1/3 innings across nine starts.
Philadelphia Phillies Starting Pitcher
Left-hander Cristopher Sanchez will start for the Phillies today.
Sanchez posted a 2.91 ERA with 231 strikeouts in 207 innings across 33 starts this season.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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The Atlanta Braves announced their lineup for NLWC Series Game 2 against the Phillies. There is a notable change involving Austin Riley.
Atlanta Braves Announce Austin Riley Move During Wild Card Series vs. Phillies