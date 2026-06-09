Austin Riley Trade Atlanta Braves And New York Yankees Must Consider

On Monday, the Atlanta Braves got the day off following a sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates at Truist Park.

They will now open up a series with the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on Tuesday night.

Austin Riley Struggling

While the Braves have been the best team in baseball this year, one of their most important players (Austin Riley) has struggled.

The two-time MLB All-Star is currently batting .208 with 50 hits, eight home runs, 34 RBI’s, 31 runs, four stolen bases (and 76 strikeouts) in 66 games.

In 2022 and 2023, Riley was among the best third basemen in baseball, hitting 75 total home runs in those two seasons.

Riley currently remains under contract until the 2032 season at $22 million per year.

At the time, he looked like a steal at that price, but now it could cause the Braves problems down the road (if his production doesn’t improve).

680 The Fan wrote (on Monday): “Atlanta stayed patient with Ozuna. Stayed patient with Michael Harris. They’re staying patient with Austin Riley too. There’s a pattern here.”

Third Base Swap With Yankees?

The New York Yankees have also had issues at third base with Ryan McMahon, who is batting just .211 with 34 hits, seven home runs, 21 RBI’s, 17 runs and three stolen bases in 59 games.

That said, the 2024 All-Star is known for his strong fielding.

It’s safe to say the Yankees and Braves should consider a swap of the struggling veterans.

Why For The Braves?

The Braves could upgrade their defense, while getting a player who is struggling at the plate (just like Riley right now).

McMahon also only has one more year left on his contract at $16 million for the 2027 season.

If the Braves were willing to eat some of Riley’s salary to entice the Yankees, they would still be able to save a significant amount of money (while potentially improving the roster).

Why For The Yankees?

Just a few seasons ago, trading away Riley would have seemed like an outlandish idea for the Braves.

He has a much higher ceiling than McMahon (and is two years younger).

The Yankees have the deeper pockets, so taking the financial risk on Riley returning to All-Star form might be worth the risk.

Both players could benefit from a change of scenery right now.