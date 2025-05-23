Long-Awaited Return Sparks Dramatic Power Surge In Braves’ Lineup

After months of anticipation, the Atlanta Braves finally have a reason to feel optimistic.

Ronald Acuna Jr. finally returns to Truist Park on Friday for Atlanta’s home matchup against the San Diego Padres, per Mark Bowman and Paige Leckie of MLB.com.

“They double checked with him [pregame] and decided, rather than him playing a game tonight in Louisville and taking tomorrow off, [he’ll] take today off and come play with us tomorrow,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “So that’ll be good. I mean, he feels ready, so that’ll be great. It’ll be great to get him back in the lineup.”

Acuna’s recent play in Triple-A Gwinnett, including a May 14 monster home run that had Braves fans swooning, gave enough impetus for Atlanta to call him back up for his season debut in The Show.

The Return the Braves Needed

The Braves began the season with high hopes, but early injuries and inconsistent play left fans worried. A rough 0–7 start threatened to derail their playoff ambitions. Since then, Atlanta has fought back to reach a .500 record, highlighted by a resilient 5–2 victory that showcased their resolve. Yet, the potential return of Acuna has injected fresh energy into the Braves’ clubhouse and lineup.

In the minor leagues, Acuna displayed signs of returning to his electrifying form, combining his trademark power and speed in a confident showing. Though just a few plate appearances into his rehab, his swing and presence reminded fans why he is one of baseball’s brightest young stars.

His speed and ability to change momentum could be exactly what the Braves need as they climb the National League standings.

Rekindling Braves’ Firepower In Comeback Appearance

Before Acuna’s return, the Braves lacked the spark that only an elite power hitter can provide. Batting averages and run production lagged below league norms, and opposing pitchers found little reason to fear the Braves’ offense.

His ability to drive the ball deep into the outfield has forced pitchers to rethink their approach, opening opportunities for hitters like Austin Riley, Matt Olson, and Marcell Ozuna. These teammates have begun producing more consistently.

Beyond numbers, Acuña Jr.’s return has revitalized the clubhouse and energized fans. Known for his infectious enthusiasm and dynamic play style, he has lifted morale and sharpened focus as Atlanta pushes for playoff contention. Manager Brian Snitker, ever cautious, emphasizes steady progress.

Atlanta finds itself in rare territory—no team has made the postseason after starting 0–7—but this Braves squad is defying the odds. Now, it appears even more likely with Acuna back in the fold.

The Braves remain confident. Long rehab and patience have paid off, and Braves fans can expect their star slugger to bring his superstar presence back to the offense deep into summer and fall.

As Acuna regains rhythm and timing at the plate, Atlanta is poised to ride their current momentum toward a playoff push in the tough NL East.