Atlanta Braves Announce Drake Baldwin Change Before Giants Game

On Saturday, the Atlanta Braves will continue their series with the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park.

The Braves are coming off a 3-1 victory on Friday.

Drake Baldwin (who batted 5th) finished with one walk.

Braves Announce Drake Baldwin Change

For Saturday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Braves 6/27 M. Harris II CF O. Albies 2B M. Olson 1B D. Baldwin C D. Smith DH M. Dubón LF A. Riley 3B M. Yastrzemski RF H. Kim SS B. Elder SP”

Baldwin has been moved up to the 4th spot in the order on Saturday.

The 2025 Rookie of The Year comes into the night batting .265 with 59 hits, 14 home runs, 39 RBIs, 42 runs and one stolen base in 57 games.

After a hot start to the season, Baldwin has struggled since returning from injury.

Social Media On Baldwin

Here’s what people have been saying about Baldwin over the last week:

@ChoppinBravos: “Man Drake Baldwin has lost his confidence taking a middle sinker in a 3-0 count. They really really screwed up not letting him adjust in AAA. Oof.”

@ExpectedChop: “Post-injury Drake Baldwin is a tough watch Just looks like a completely different hitter”

@BraveYardShift: “Drake seems to have calmed down a little at the plate”

@mcarte96: “He has changed his batting stance from what it was before his injury. Tells you he is scared to do what he did before”

Mark Bowman: “Drake Baldwin is 1-for-23 with 13 strikeouts since homering in his first plate appearance after being activated from the injured list.”

@Eric35_Yu: “Drake Baldwin earns his First Walk in 9 Games since returning from Injury! 🥹”

Braves Right Now

The Braves enter the night as the first-place team in the National League East with a 49-31 record in 80 games.

They are 3-7 over their last ten games.