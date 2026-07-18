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Atlanta Braves Announce Drake Baldwin Change During Rangers Series

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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 14: Drake Baldwin #30 of the Atlanta Braves looks on during warmups of the 2026 MLB All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park on July 14, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the Atlanta Braves will look to clinch a series victory over the Texas Rangers at Truist Park.

They are coming off a 15-1 victory on Friday night.

Drake Baldwin (who started at catcher) finished with three hits, including one home run and five RBIs.

Atlanta Braves Announce Drake Baldwin Change

GettyDrake Baldwin #30 of the Atlanta Braves reacts with Brewer Hicklen #53 and Jim Jarvis #74 following his three-run home run during the fourth inning at Truist Park on July 17, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

For Saturday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Braves 7/18 D. Baldwin DH O. Albies 2B M. Olson 1B M. Harris II CF M. Dubón LF E. White RF A. Riley 3B J. Bart C J. Jarvis SS O. Murphy SP”

Baldwin has been moved to DH on Saturday.

The 2026 MLB All-Star comes into the day batting .261 with 74 hits, 16 home runs, 51 RBIs, 51 runs and one stolen base in 73 games.

He is in the middle of his second season in the MLB (all with the Braves).

Mark Bowman of MLB.com wrote (on Friday): “Drake Baldwin tallied a RBI single in the second and hit this three-run homer in the fourth.”

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

GettyDrake Baldwin #30 of the Atlanta Braves hits an RBI single during the second inning against the Texas Rangers at Truist Park on July 17, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@Austinhicks66: “I like all this but Eli white. Hate watching him play”

@ChoppinBravos: “Jim Jarvis starting SS”

@norris_ron63555: “Blowout win yesterday, today will probably be a blowout loss, seems to be the Braves way.”

GettyDrake Baldwin #30 of the Atlanta Braves speaks with Mike Trout #27 of the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning of the 2026 MLB All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park on July 14, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

@AtlantaBravesTR: “ELAY&BART ACTIVE!!✅ Owen Murphy FIRST START!!✊🧢”

@DavidFCarty: “Eli White should bat 2nd. He usually makes contact and hits a lot of balls to the right side.”

Braves Right Now

GettyMatt Olson #28 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after a solo home run during the fourth inning against the Texas Rangers at Truist Park on July 17, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. 

The Braves are at the top of the National League East with a 56-40 record in 96 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 28-18 in 46 games at home).

Following two more games with the Rangers, the Braves will host the San Diego Padres on Monday.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Announce Drake Baldwin Change During Rangers Series

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