Atlanta Braves Star Drake Baldwin Made MLB History During Rangers Game

On Sunday, the Atlanta Braves beat the Texas Rangers by a score of 8-5 at Truist Park.

They took two out of three games in the series.

Drake Baldwin had five hits (including two home runs) during Sunday’s victory.

Braves Star Drake Baldwin Made MLB History

Baldwin also made MLB history during the game.

OptaSTATS wrote: “Drake Baldwin is the youngest MLB player in the modern era (since 1900) with 5+ hits and 2+ HR in a single game while appearing as a catcher (25 years, 113 days).”

Baldwin is in the middle of his second season in the MLB.

He won the 2025 National League Rookie of The Year (and then made the 2026 All-Star Game).

Right now, the 25-year-old is batting .276 with 81 hits, 18 home runs, 54 RBIs, 54 runs and two stolen bases in 75 games.

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