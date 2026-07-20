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Atlanta Braves Star Drake Baldwin Made MLB History During Rangers Game

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 15: Drake Baldwin #30 of the Atlanta Braves reacts as he rounds third base after hitting a solo homer in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Truist Park on May 15, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Atlanta Braves beat the Texas Rangers by a score of 8-5 at Truist Park.

They took two out of three games in the series.

Drake Baldwin had five hits (including two home runs) during Sunday’s victory.

Braves Star Drake Baldwin Made MLB History

GettyDrake Baldwin #30 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the eighth inning against the Texas Rangers at Truist Park on July 19, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Baldwin also made MLB history during the game.

OptaSTATS wrote: “Drake Baldwin is the youngest MLB player in the modern era (since 1900) with 5+ hits and 2+ HR in a single game while appearing as a catcher (25 years, 113 days).”

Baldwin is in the middle of his second season in the MLB.

He won the 2025 National League Rookie of The Year (and then made the 2026 All-Star Game).

Right now, the 25-year-old is batting .276 with 81 hits, 18 home runs, 54 RBIs, 54 runs and two stolen bases in 75 games.

Social Media On Baldwin

GettyDrake Baldwin #30 of the Atlanta Braves reacts as he rounds third base after hitting a solo homer in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Truist Park on May 15, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Star Drake Baldwin Made MLB History During Rangers Game

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