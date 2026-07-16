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Atlanta Braves Star Makes Heartfelt Post Before Rangers Series

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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 14: Drake Baldwin #30 of the Atlanta Braves looks on during warmups of the 2026 MLB All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park on July 14, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, Atlanta Braves catcher Drake Baldwin played in his first MLB All-Star Game.

The 2025 National League Rookie of The Year is off to a fantastic start to his career at just 25.

Atlanta Braves Star Makes Heartfelt Post

GettyDrake Baldwin #30 of the Atlanta Braves speaks with Mike Trout #27 of the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning of the 2026 MLB All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park on July 14, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Following the All-Star Game, Baldwin made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

He wrote: “A week I’ll never forget. Thankful for everyone who has supported me along the way and made this possible. Truly an incredible experience 💙⭐️”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@mrs.krobinson25: “So proud of you! You are easy to support. Excited to see you continue to represent Braves country”

@casualtori: “BABY BOY!!!! We are so stoked you’re a Brave, so proud of the way you carry yourself 💙 Let’s go Bravos!”

@gonzoeddie: “Thank you for representing us well, and we look forward to seeing you raking on the field this weekend!”

GettyDrake Baldwin #30 of the Atlanta Braves reacts as he rounds first base after hitting a solo homer against the Kansas City Royals during the third inning of the home opener at Truist Park on March 27, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

@christian.jordan03: “The way he is a ROTY and All Star is so tuff”

@kcmatj: “Oh Drake that photo of you and your momma. You both are glowing.”

@literally_your_mom85: “Braves country loves you and is so proud of you Drake!!!”

GettyDrake Baldwin #30 of the Atlanta Braves singles during the ninth inning against the New York Mets at Truist Park on July 6, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Baldwin was picked in the 3rd round of the 2022 MLB Draft.

He is in the middle of his second MLB season (all with the Braves).

Right now, Baldwin is batting .254 with 71 hits, 15 home runs, 46 RBIs, 49 runs and one stolen base in 72 games.

Braves Right Now

GettyDrake Baldwin #30 of the Atlanta Braves looks on during batting practice prior to a game against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on May 18, 2026 in Miami, Florida.

The Braves have been one of the elite teams in all of baseball.

They are the first-place team in the National League East with a 55-40 record in 95 games.

On Friday night, the Braves will resume action when they host the Texas Rangers at Truist Park in Georgia.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Star Makes Heartfelt Post Before Rangers Series

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