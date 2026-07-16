Atlanta Braves Star Makes Heartfelt Post Before Rangers Series

On Tuesday night, Atlanta Braves catcher Drake Baldwin played in his first MLB All-Star Game.

The 2025 National League Rookie of The Year is off to a fantastic start to his career at just 25.

Atlanta Braves Star Makes Heartfelt Post

Following the All-Star Game, Baldwin made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

He wrote: “A week I’ll never forget. Thankful for everyone who has supported me along the way and made this possible. Truly an incredible experience 💙⭐️”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@mrs.krobinson25: “So proud of you! You are easy to support. Excited to see you continue to represent Braves country”

@casualtori: “BABY BOY!!!! We are so stoked you’re a Brave, so proud of the way you carry yourself 💙 Let’s go Bravos!”

@gonzoeddie: “Thank you for representing us well, and we look forward to seeing you raking on the field this weekend!”

@christian.jordan03: “The way he is a ROTY and All Star is so tuff”

@kcmatj: “Oh Drake that photo of you and your momma. You both are glowing.”

@literally_your_mom85: “Braves country loves you and is so proud of you Drake!!!”

Baldwin was picked in the 3rd round of the 2022 MLB Draft.

He is in the middle of his second MLB season (all with the Braves).

Right now, Baldwin is batting .254 with 71 hits, 15 home runs, 46 RBIs, 49 runs and one stolen base in 72 games.

Braves Right Now

The Braves have been one of the elite teams in all of baseball.

They are the first-place team in the National League East with a 55-40 record in 95 games.

On Friday night, the Braves will resume action when they host the Texas Rangers at Truist Park in Georgia.