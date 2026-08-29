Atlanta Braves Star Drake Baldwin Sends Out 2-Word Post During Rockies Series

On Friday night, the Atlanta Braves opened up a series with the Colorado Rockies at Truist Park in Georgia.

The Braves won by a score of 6-4.

Drake Baldwin had two hits and one RBI in five at-bats.

Atlanta Braves Star Drake Baldwin Sends Out 2-Word Post

Also on Friday, Baldwin sent out a post to Instagram.

He wrote: “Good times”

There were over 7,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

AJ Smith-Shawver: “That’s a good heater right there”

@559__andrew: “Drake the rake Baldwin”

@caskxt_: “my 🐐”

@siobhanandherridgies: “Love the drake!!!!”

@marygpeyton: “Thats our All Star catcher!🔥”

@jeffrey_golfpr: “My goat 🐐 🔥🔥”

JR Ritchie, Smith-Shawver and the Braves were among the people to like Baldwin’s post.

Looking At Baldwin

Baldwin was picked in the 3rd round of the 2022 MLB Draft.

He is in the middle of his second season in the MLB (all with the Braves).

After winning the 2025 National League Rookie of The Year, Baldwin made the 2026 All-Star Game.

Looking At The Braves Right Now

The Braves are having a fantastic 2026 season that has many people believing they can make a run to the World Series.

They are at the top of the National League East with an 80-55 record in 135 games.

Over their last ten games, they have gone 6-4 (and they are 46-23 in 69 games at home).

Following their series with the Rockies, the Braves will host the San Francisco Giants on Monday.