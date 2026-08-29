ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 15: Drake Baldwin #30 of the Atlanta Braves reacts as he rounds third base after hitting a solo homer in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Truist Park on May 15, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
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On Friday night, the Atlanta Braves opened up a series with the Colorado Rockies at Truist Park in Georgia.The Braves won by a score of 6-4.Drake Baldwin had two hits and one RBI in five at-bats.Atlanta Braves Star Drake Baldwin Sends Out 2-Word PostAlso on Friday, Baldwin sent out a post to Instagram.He wrote: “Good […]
Atlanta Braves Star Drake Baldwin Sends Out 2-Word Post During Rockies Series