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Atlanta Braves Star Drake Baldwin Sends Out 2-Word Post During Rockies Series

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 15: Drake Baldwin #30 of the Atlanta Braves reacts as he rounds third base after hitting a solo homer in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Truist Park on May 15, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the Atlanta Braves opened up a series with the Colorado Rockies at Truist Park in Georgia.

The Braves won by a score of 6-4.

Drake Baldwin had two hits and one RBI in five at-bats.

Atlanta Braves Star Drake Baldwin Sends Out 2-Word Post

GettyDrake Baldwin #30 of the Atlanta Braves runs to third base after a three-run home run by Matt Olson #28 in the seventh inning of a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Truist Park on August 16, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Also on Friday, Baldwin sent out a post to Instagram.

He wrote: “Good times”

There were over 7,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

AJ Smith-Shawver: “That’s a good heater right there”

@559__andrew: “Drake the rake Baldwin”

@caskxt_: “my 🐐”

GettyDrake Baldwin #30 of the Atlanta Braves hits a home run in the eighth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on July 24, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland.

@siobhanandherridgies: “Love the drake!!!!”

@marygpeyton: “Thats our All Star catcher!🔥”

@jeffrey_golfpr: “My goat 🐐 🔥🔥”

GettyDrake Baldwin #30 of the Atlanta Braves looks on during warmups of the 2026 MLB All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park on July 14, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

JR Ritchie, Smith-Shawver and the Braves were among the people to like Baldwin’s post.

Looking At Baldwin

GettyRaisel Iglesias #26 of the Atlanta Braves reacts with Drake Baldwin #30 following the 6-5 victory over the San Diego Padres against the San Diego Padres at Truist Park on July 23, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Baldwin was picked in the 3rd round of the 2022 MLB Draft.

He is in the middle of his second season in the MLB (all with the Braves).

After winning the 2025 National League Rookie of The Year, Baldwin made the 2026 All-Star Game.

Looking At The Braves Right Now

GettyMatt Olson #28 of the Atlanta Braves takes the throw to first for an out during the eighth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Truist Park on August 28, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Braves are having a fantastic 2026 season that has many people believing they can make a run to the World Series.

They are at the top of the National League East with an 80-55 record in 135 games.

Over their last ten games, they have gone 6-4 (and they are 46-23 in 69 games at home).

GettyRonald Acuna Jr. #13 reacts with Mauricio Dubon #14 of the Atlanta Braves at the conclusion of the 6-4 victory over the Colorado Rockies at Truist Park on August 28, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Following their series with the Rockies, the Braves will host the San Francisco Giants on Monday.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Star Drake Baldwin Sends Out 2-Word Post During Rockies Series

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