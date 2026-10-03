Atlanta Braves Star Drake Baldwin Sends Out 2-Word Post Before Dodgers Series

On Thursday, the Atlanta Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies by a score of 6-2.

With the win, they are now headed to the NLDS to face off against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Game 1 will be on Saturday afternoon in California.

Atlanta Braves Star Drake Baldwin Sends Out 2-Word Post

After the Braves beat the Phillies, All-Star Drake Baldwin sent out a post to Instagram.

He wrote: “Let’s roll”

There were over 1,700 likes on his post in six hours.

Looking At Baldwin

Baldwin was picked in the 3rd round of the 2022 MLB Draft.

The 25-year-old is in the middle of his second year playing in the MLB (all for the Braves).

He finished the regular season batting .284 with 156 hits, 25 home runs, 79 RBIs, 85 runs and three stolen bases in 138 games.

The Braves wrote (via X) on July 4: “✅ Rookie of the Year ✅ All-Star ✅ #AllStarGame STARTER Congratulations Drake! Baldwin joins @ronaldacunajr24 and David Justice as the only players in franchise history to win Rookie of the Year and start an All-Star Game for the club.”

Looking At The Braves Right Now

The Braves finished the regular season as the top team in the National League East with a 94-68 record.

They went 42-39 in 81 games on the road.

The franchise is looking to win their first World Series title since 2021 when they beat the Houston Astros.

The Braves are coming off a year where they missed the 2025 MLB playoffs.

Mark Bowman of MLB.com wrote: “The Braves will go with a bullpen game tomorrow. I think Brent Suter will be the opener. But if I say I think the Braves should use Suter, then Jesse Chavez likely has a better chance to get the nod”