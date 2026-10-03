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Atlanta Braves Star Drake Baldwin Sends Out 2-Word Post Before Dodgers Series

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MIAMI, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 26: Drake Baldwin #30 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run against the Miami Marlins in the ninth inning of the game at loanDepot park on September 26, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the Atlanta Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies by a score of 6-2.

With the win, they are now headed to the NLDS to face off against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Game 1 will be on Saturday afternoon in California.

Atlanta Braves Star Drake Baldwin Sends Out 2-Word Post

GettyGrant Holmes #66 of the Atlanta Braves reacts with Drake Baldwin #30 of the Atlanta Braves during the fourth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies in game three of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on October 01, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

After the Braves beat the Phillies, All-Star Drake Baldwin sent out a post to Instagram.

He wrote: “Let’s roll”

There were over 1,700 likes on his post in six hours.

Looking At Baldwin

GettyDrake Baldwin #30 of the Atlanta Braves hits a single against the Philadelphia Phillies during the ninth inning in game two of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on September 30, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Baldwin was picked in the 3rd round of the 2022 MLB Draft.

The 25-year-old is in the middle of his second year playing in the MLB (all for the Braves).

He finished the regular season batting .284 with 156 hits, 25 home runs, 79 RBIs, 85 runs and three stolen bases in 138 games.

The Braves wrote (via X) on July 4: “✅ Rookie of the Year ✅ All-Star ✅ #AllStarGame STARTER Congratulations Drake! Baldwin joins @ronaldacunajr24 and David Justice as the only players in franchise history to win Rookie of the Year and start an All-Star Game for the club.”

Looking At The Braves Right Now

GettyDrake Baldwin #30 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates his walk-off double with manager Walt Weiss during the eleventh inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park on September 11, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Braves finished the regular season as the top team in the National League East with a 94-68 record.

They went 42-39 in 81 games on the road.

The franchise is looking to win their first World Series title since 2021 when they beat the Houston Astros.

GettyRonald Acuña Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates in the locker room after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in game three of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on October 01, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. 

The Braves are coming off a year where they missed the 2025 MLB playoffs.

Mark Bowman of MLB.com wrote: “The Braves will go with a bullpen game tomorrow. I think Brent Suter will be the opener. But if I say I think the Braves should use Suter, then Jesse Chavez likely has a better chance to get the nod”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Star Drake Baldwin Sends Out 2-Word Post Before Dodgers Series

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