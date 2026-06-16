Atlanta Braves Announce Austin Riley Decision Before Giants Series

On Tuesday night, the Atlanta Braves will begin a three-game series with the San Francisco Giants at Truist Park.

Most recently, the Braves lost the series finale against the Mets 8-1 on Sunday.

Third baseman Austin Riley went 0-for-3 in the loss.

Atlanta Braves Announce Austin Riley Change

Ahead of their series opener with the Giants, the Atlanta Braves announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Braves 6/16 D. Baldwin C M. Harris II CF M. Olson 1B O. Albies 2B D. Smith DH M. Dubón LF A. Riley 3B M. Yastrzemski RF H. Kim SS G. Holmes SP”

After hitting fifth twice in the Mets series, and then being moved down to sixth for the series finale, the Atlanta Braves have once again moved Austin Riley down in the lineup as he will serve as the team’s No. 7 hitter in the series opener.

It will mark the seventh time Riley has hit as the team’s No. 7 hitter this season. He had not hit that low in the lineup since the 2022 season.

Regarding Riley’s struggles, The Athletic’s Dalton Del Lon wrote: “Riley has struck out more while not hitting the ball quite as hard this season, but he’s also undoubtedly been unlucky. Riley’s .266 BABIP and 10.8 HR/FB% are both career lows and well below his normal marks. His track record suggests he won’t continue performing this poorly for much longer.”

The three-time All-Star is currently batting .203 with 52 hits, eight home runs, 34 RBI’s, 31 runs and four stolen bases in 70 games.

Braves Right Now

After losing the series to the New York Mets, the Atlanta Braves fell to 46-25. They remain at the top of the National League East, 7.5 games ahead of the Philadelphia Phillies. The Braves have gone 5-5 in their last 10 games.

Right-hander Grant Holmes will make his 14th start of the season. He enters Tuesday’s matchup with a 4-2 record and a 4.05 ERA across 66.2 innings pitched this season.

Giants Right Now

Meanwhile, the San Francisco Giants have also announced their starting lineup ahead of the series opener.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Giants 6/16 L. Arraez 2B B. Eldridge DH M. Chapman 3B R. Devers 1B J. Lee RF W. Adames SS C. Schmitt LF D. Gilbert CF D. Susac C A. Houser SP”

The Giants have had a disappointing 2026 season as they are currently in fourth place of the National League West and have the second worst record in the National League at 29-43. They have gone 5-5 in their last 10 games.