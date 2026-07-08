Atlanta Braves Announce Drake Baldwin Change During Pirates Series

On Wednesday night, the Atlanta Braves will continue their series against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.

Most recently, the Braves lost 12-4 on Tuesday.

Catcher Drake Baldiwn went 0-for-2 with a walk in the loss.

Atlanta Braves Announce Drake Baldwin Change

Ahead of the second game of the series, the Atlanta Braves announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Braves 7/8 M. Harris II CF O. Albies 2B M. Olson 1B D. Baldwin DH M. Dubón LF A. Riley 3B M. Yastrzemski RF J. Bart C J. Mateo SS G. Holmes SP”

After appearing as the team’s starting catcher in the past three games, Baldwin will get a day off from catching duties and will serve as the team’s designated hitter.

It will mark his 27th appearance as the team’s designated hitter this season. In that role, Baldwin is batting .248 with a 120 WRC+. Meanwhile, he’s batting .258 with a 116 WRC+ while playing the catcher position.

Overall, the 2025 National League Rookie of the Year is batting .253 with 66 hits, six doubles, 15 home runs, 48 runs, 43 RBIs and one stolen base in 67 games.

Braves Right Now

After Tuesday’s loss, the Braves fell to 52-38 on the season. Despite going 3-7 over their last 10 games, Atlanta remains in first place of the National League East. However, their lead has decreased, as they are only two games ahead of the Philadelphia Phillies.

Right-hander Grant Holmes will make his 17th start of the season for the Braves. He enters Wednesday’s matchup with a 5-4 record and a 3.83 ERA in 82.1 innings this season. Holmes has not allowed more than one run in any of his last three appearances; however, he has been unable to finish more than five innings in each of those games.

Pirates Right Now

Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Pirates enter Wednesday’s matchup with a 47-45 record and are in fourth place of the National League Central. They have gone 6-4 over their last 10 games.

Right-hander Jared Jones is expected to make his eighth start of the season for the Pirates on Wednesday. After missing the entire 2025 season following surgery, Jones enters Wednesday’s matchup with a 1-1 record and a 5.28 ERA in 29 innings this season. Jones has only finished five innings once this season, and has thrown a maximum of 81 pitches. He is fresh off one of his best starts of the season, as he allowed only one run across four innings while striking out six batters.