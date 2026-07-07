Braves Bring Back 123-HR Veteran Before Pirates Series

The Braves have reunited with a veteran slugger who owns 123 career home runs, making the move just before opening their series against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Atlanta’s latest roster move adds proven experience to their depth chart as the Braves prepare for an important series against Pittsburgh.

Rowdy Tellez’s Return to the Atlanta Braves Organization

The minor league deal comes days after Tellez elected free agency following his outright assignment on July 4, after the Braves designated him for assignment to open a roster spot for rookie shortstop Jim Jarvis, who stepped in while Ha-Seong Kim battled a finger injury. Tellez cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Gwinnett, and with six years of MLB service time banked, he had the option to reject the assignment and become a free agent instead. He elected to become a free agent and was let go by the Braves.

The 31-year-old first baseman’s initial run with Atlanta lasted barely three weeks. He appeared in seven games after his promotion, mostly off the bench, going 2-for-10 with a home run and four RBIs over just 11 plate appearances, a small sample that still left the front office wanting to keep him in the fold.

MLB insider Jon Heyman then confirmed the swift reunion, posting the update that Tellez was headed back to the organization on new minor league terms.

The new contract echoes the one Tellez signed with Atlanta back on March 21, which included a path to $1.25 million if he made the big-league roster, according to Spotrac’s contract database. That first stint produced a 122 wRC+ over 49 games at Triple-A before his June 10 promotion, and his brief MLB cameo included a pinch-hit homer against Milwaukee and a two-RBI game at designated hitter in San Diego.

Why the Atlanta Braves Wanted Rowdy Tellez Back

Atlanta has repeatedly turned to low-cost, experienced bats to round out its bench this season, having also added Carlos Santana and Andrew McCutchen on similar minor league terms, according to MLB Trade Rumors. Tellez fits the same profile. He is a left-handed hitter who already understands the organization and can immediately step into first base or DH duty if called upon.

Injuries have forced Atlanta into unusual roster arrangements all year, including a stretch that saw Matt Olson shifted to right field to cover a gap. Having Tellez stashed at Gwinnett gives the Braves a proven, MLB-tested bat, ready for a call-up the moment another spot opens.

Toronto drafted Tellez in the 30th round out of Elk Grove High School in California back in 2013, and he debuted with the Blue Jays in September 2018 before a July 2021 trade sent him to Milwaukee. He broke out with the Brewers, hitting 35 home runs and driving in 89 runs in 2022, a season that ranked fifth in the National League in home runs.

Pittsburgh signed him for the 2024 season, but he was released late in the year after hitting .243 with 13 home runs in 131 games. The 2025 season brought a bumpier road still, with Tellez opening the year in Seattle before a June release sent him to Texas, where he hit .259 with six home runs in 50 games down the stretch. Across 783 career games, he carries a .234 average with 123 home runs and a 101 OPS+.

For now, Tellez waits in Gwinnett, with the Pirates series looming as a possible trigger point for his next call-up.