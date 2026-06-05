Braves Fans Call for Benching Struggling $22 Million Star After Blue Jays Loss

The Atlanta Braves lost Game 2 to the Toronto Blue Jays, 7-2 on June 4, falling to 42-21 on the season. Third baseman Austin Riley once again struggled at the plate.

Batting seventh in the lineup, Austin went 0-for-4 on the evening with one strikeout. To make matters worse, one of those at-bats came with runners in scoring position — a common theme in his struggles as of late.

In the second inning, with Michael Harris II on third, Riley fouled out to the same side of the field, keeping the game tied 1-1. He struck out to open the fourth, grounded out to short in the seventh, then ended the game on a lineout to left.

The performance only added more fuel to what has become a growing conversation among Braves fans over the past few weeks.

Braves Fans Call for Austin Riley to Be Benched

Riley’s struggles have become impossible to ignore.

The former two-time All-Star is now just 1-for-his-last-24 overall and 3-for-his-last-30 against left-handed pitching with 17 strikeouts during that span. Entering Friday, Riley was slashing .208/.285/.358 with a .643 OPS. He has eight home runs, 32 RBI, 20 walks and 73 strikeouts through 63 games. He’s batting just .204 with runners in scoring position.

As the struggles continue, frustration from fans has started boiling over on social media.

“Austin Riley may be the worst hitter with RISP in MLB History,” wrote @SquawkBets.

“Austin Riley is so washed it’s not even funny,” added @Atlantaholic69.

Others believe the issue goes beyond a simple slump.

“I can’t believe this is what Austin Riley has turned into he doesn’t have a chance he’s getting nothing but sliders away bc he can’t lay off of them. They have to bench him he isn’t swinging out of this,” wrote @ChoppinBravos.

The criticism isn’t just coming from fans, either.

Baseball analyst Kevin Keneely suggested the Braves may soon have to consider reducing Riley’s role if the struggles continue.

“I’d imagine the Braves are close to benching Austin Riley and giving Dubón more everyday starts at third base, especially anytime there is a righty on the mound and Yaz can start in left,” Keneely wrote.

Austin Riley’s Contract Adds to Braves Frustration

What’s making the situation even tougher for many fans is Riley’s contract.

The Braves committed to Riley as one of the franchise cornerstones when they signed him to a 10-year, $212 million extension before the 2023 season. According to Spotrac, Riley is earning a $22 million base salary this season, tied with Matt Olson for one of the highest figures on Atlanta’s roster.

When a player carries that kind of contract, expectations naturally follow.

That’s especially true for a player who looked like one of baseball’s rising stars not long ago.

During his All-Star campaign in 2022, Riley hit .273/.349/.528 with an .878 OPS, 38 home runs and 93 RBI. At the time, he looked destined to be a middle-of-the-order fixture for the next decade.

Instead, Braves fans are watching a hitter who appears completely out of sync at the plate.

The season is far from over, and Riley has more than enough talent to turn things around. But as the strikeouts continue to pile up and the production remains absent, the calls for change are becoming louder with each passing game.