Braves Urged To Make Move For 35-Year-Old Former All-Star MVP Catcher

The Atlanta Braves currently have the best record in baseball at 35-16. After taking three out of four from NL East rivals the Miami Marlins on the road, they begin a new series with the Washington Nationals on May 22 but will still be without catchers Drake Baldwin and Sean Murphy.

That suddenly leaves Atlanta in an uncomfortable position behind the plate despite the team dominating through the first two months of the season.

Murphy was recently placed on the injured list after suffering a fractured left middle finger during a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The veteran catcher had only recently returned after missing the first 35 games of the season while recovering from hip surgery.

Meanwhile, Baldwin — who has been one of the biggest breakout stars in baseball this year — landed on the 10-day injured list after an MRI revealed a Grade 1 oblique strain. Baldwin had been slashing .303 with 13 home runs, 38 RBIs and a .932 OPS while emerging as one of the Braves’ most productive hitters near the top of the lineup.

With both catchers sidelined, Atlanta has already turned to veteran Sandy León and Chadwick Tromp for help. But another newly available veteran catcher could soon make sense for the Braves as well.

Braves Linked to Veteran Catcher After Royals Move

The Kansas City Royals designated veteran catcher Elias Díaz for assignment this week after recalling outfielder Tyler Tolbert.

According to MLB Trade Rumors’ Darragh McDonald, Atlanta is one of the teams that could make sense for Díaz following the move.

“Atlanta just lost both Sean Murphy and Drake Baldwin to the injured list recently, so they could really use some extra catching depth,” McDonald wrote.

Díaz, 35, had only recently been added to Kansas City’s major league roster after signing a minor league contract during the offseason. In limited action this year, he hit two home runs across 23 plate appearances while serving as depth behind Salvador Perez and Carter Jensen.

The Royals’ decision reportedly had more to do with roster flexibility than Díaz’s actual performance.

Now, Atlanta could emerge as a logical landing spot.

Elias Díaz Could Give Braves Needed Stability

Even if Baldwin’s injury isn’t expected to be long-term, oblique injuries can be tricky, especially for hitters. Braves manager Walt Weiss acknowledged as much after Baldwin exited Monday’s loss against Miami.

“Obliques are obliques and they’re never fun to deal with,” Weiss said, via ESPN.

That leaves Atlanta leaning heavily on veteran catchers León and Tromp for the time being. León had been playing in the independent Mexican League before rejoining the organization, while Tromp was also called back up to help stabilize the position amid the injuries.

Still, neither option offers much certainty offensively, which is why Díaz could become an intriguing short-term target.

The 35-year-old is now a 12-year MLB veteran and owns a career .246 batting average. Before joining the Royals organization this season, Díaz appeared in 106 games for the San Diego Padres during the 2025 campaign. He only appeared in 10 games for Kansas City this year before being designated for assignment.

Díaz also brings postseason and All-Star experience, including winning MVP honors during the 2023 MLB All-Star Game. While he likely wouldn’t be viewed as a long-term answer behind the plate, he could give Atlanta another reliable veteran capable of helping bridge the gap until Baldwin and Murphy are healthy enough to return.