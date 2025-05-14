Braves Manager Sends Candid Message To MLB After Team Reaches .500

The Atlanta Braves reached a decidedly modest checkpoint Tuesday night, climbing back to a .500 record with a 5–2 win over the Washington Nationals.

While it may not seem like much on the surface, the turnaround carries some serious weight.

After an 0–7 start to the season, the Braves are now 21–21, becoming just the fifth team in MLB history to dig out of such a hole, per The Athletic’s David O’Brien. They also did it in only 42 games, the second-fastest pace ever for that kind of rebound.

It wasn’t a celebration so much as a reset, punctuated by a candid message from Braves manager Brian Snitker. The performance marked a breakthrough for rookie catcher Drake Baldwin, who delivered three hits, including a two-run homer that helped anchor the win.

Braves getting help on both sides

Ozzie Albies broke free from an extended 0-for-28 slump with an RBI single. Starter Spencer Schwellenbach worked seven solid innings, giving the Braves another sign of stability in a rotation that has struggled with consistency.

The win also brought an end to an oddly specific stretch where Atlanta alternated one-run wins and losses for seven straight games. The result was a welcome dose of balance in what has been a turbulent start to the season.

Meanwhile, hope arrived from 500 miles away.

Ronald Acuna Jr. on track for Braves return

In North Port, Florida, Ronald Acuna Jr. launched a home run in his first minor league rehab game since tearing his ACL last May. Facing a 19-year-old fellow Venezuelan in a rookie-level matchup, Acuna looked energized and confident.

He is now headed to Triple-A Gwinnett and may not need the full rehab timeline before returning to The Show.

Braves manager Brian Snitker delivered a blunt assessment of where his club stands in mid-May.

“It was a rough start, obviously. But I’m proud of how the guys have hung in there,” Snitker said. “I mean, yeah, we’re .500. It’s kind of cool, but it doesn’t mean anything. But we’re just playing better, more consistent.

“We’re still a ways away from hitting on all cylinders. But I kind of feel like maybe that’s good. That we can do what we did to get back there and still, as I’ve said many times, I think our best baseball is ahead of us.”

Since that rocky opening stretch, the Braves have gone 21–14—the second-best record in the National League during that span. The team is trending upward, even if the offense has yet to fire on all cylinders. Baldwin’s recent emergence adds another dimension to a lineup that has leaned heavily on veterans. The return of Acuna could lift the Braves further, giving them a game-changing presence at the top of the order.

No team has ever made the postseason after starting 0–7, but the Braves are now positioned to challenge that history. They are still flawed, still figuring things out, and still searching for rhythm. But Tuesday’s win, however minor in the standings, represented a shift—a sign that the season has moved from early chaos to midseason opportunity.

The road ahead is uncertain, but with Acuna’s return looming and the team regaining confidence, Snitker’s message to the league is clear—the Braves may have found the impetus they needed. Now comes the hard part—holding on.