Braves’ Ronald Acuna Jr. Set to Begin Process of Recovery

The Atlanta Braves have been in rough times through most of 2024 and the beginning of the 2025 season.

There are many reasons why the Braves are struggling, including roster construction, prospect development, and the mismanagement of manager Brian Snitker. The biggest factor in the Braves’ struggles is the lack of right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. due to an ACL tear.

Less than a year after experiencing his ACL injury, Acuna is reportedly making the first steps in his return to the field. Snitker spoke to the media before Monday’s home game against the Washington Nationals about the injury process with the team, including Acuna, who was injured on May 26.

Acuna Close to Return

The Braves (19-21 as of Monday afternoon) are relieved to start seeing Acuna begin the process of getting back on the field. No one is more relieved than Snitker, who spoke to the media in great detail about the process that Acuna must go through for the team to be comfortable with his return.

“He’s starting his march back. It will be good to just get him running around in the outfield again and getting him at-bats.”

While the ACL is the biggest part of Acuna’s injury to focus on, it isn’t the only concern the team has.

“The hamstring is good to go. Then we’ll evaluate him after that.”

The Athletic’s David O’Brien described Acuna’s rehab process starting on Tuesday. The team will have him in the Florida Complex Rookie League playing outfield to test out his performance. Then, they will see how his knee holds out before moving him to Double-A or Triple-A league games.

“We need him to be able to go 85 pitches or maybe 90 when we decide for him to start a game,” Snitker said.

Braves Need Acuna’s Plate Production

The Braves are a completely different team without their star player. Even though the Braves won 91 games last season, most without Acuna, there were still holes on the team.

That problem is even more glaring this season. Atlanta started the season losing seven of their first seven games and has yet to be above .500 this year.

Entering Monday’s set of games, the Braves have been lacking at the plate. Atlanta ranked 21st in the league in batting average (.237) and 21st in runs accounted for (157).

The idea of the Braves’ lack of offensive efficiency without Acuna has been addressed by several media outlets. Jake Mastroianni of Locked On Braves talked about Acuna’s lack of presence affecting the offense.

“Either this group of players is going to figure it out and turn things around or the season is another bust. There is no replacing these guys. There is nobody, there is no next man up right now for the Atlanta Braves.”

The team doesn’t have a time set for Acuna to return this season, as he will have to go through multiple evaluations to determine if his play and body need more time to recover. The Braves can’t afford to wait for Acuna to return later. They also can’t afford to rush his recovery process either.