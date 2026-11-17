The Atlanta Braves claimed right-handed reliever Cameron Foster off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday, adding a hard-throwing arm to their bullpen mix. Foster was drafted by the New York Mets in 2022, out of McNeese State University in Lake Charles, Louisiana. But he never threw a major league pitch until this year.

The Orioles outrighted Foster to clear 40-man roster space, according to MLB Trade Rumors, and the 27-year-old now heads to Atlanta with just six major league appearances behind him.

Foster is a 6-foot-5, 240-pound right-hander born in Houston who pitched at McNeese State before the Mets selected him in the 14th round of the 2022 draft. Baltimore acquired him in July 2025, and he reached the majors this past April.

Why Orioles Outrighted Cameron Foster

The Orioles acquired him and Wellington Aracena from the Mets on July 25, 2025, in exchange for left-hander Gregory Soto. Foster arrived with a 1.01 ERA at Double-A Binghamton, having struck out 34 batters and walked five in 26 2/3 innings.

After the deal, he posted a 3.38 ERA with 23 strikeouts in 16 innings for Triple-A Norfolk, and Baltimore added him to the 40-man roster that November to protect him from the Rule 5 Draft.

Foster made his debut April 16 with 1 2/3 scoreless innings and 3 strikeouts.

“The stuff is real,” Orioles manager Craig Albernaz said, according to MLB.com.

Albernaz made the comment after Baltimore recalled Foster from Triple-A Norfolk for his first big league call-up, ahead of a 4-2 loss to the Cleveland Guardians. Foster had thrown 5 scoreless innings in 5 Grapefruit League outings, though he carried a 10.50 ERA through 6 Triple-A outings this season.

His four-seam fastball ultimately averaged 96.1 mph this season, and he paired it with an 84 mph slider and a 90 mph cutter.

Over six relief appearances in 2026, Foster went 0-0 with a 9.00 ERA, allowing 9 earned runs and walking 8 batters in 9 innings, according to MLB Trade Rumors. Baltimore optioned him to Triple-A and recalled him 3 times after his debut. Shoulder discomfort in late May then sent him to the minor league injured list for the rest of the year, and he made a few rehab appearances with High-A Frederick in July.

The Orioles outrighted him alongside outfielder Rece Hinds, whom they released as he pursues an opportunity in the Korea Baseball Organization. The two moves dropped Baltimore’s 40-man roster to 35 players ahead of the Rule 5 protection deadline.

Atlanta Braves Bullpen Plans for Cameron Foster

Atlanta views Foster as a possible bullpen option and expects to invite him to major league spring training, according to Sports Illustrated. His 2025 line across the Mets and Orioles organizations was 5-2 with three saves, a 3.11 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 34 appearances.

Foster is pre-arbitration eligible for 2027 and does not reach arbitration until 2030, with free agency set for 2033. That timeline leaves Atlanta years of control over a pitcher who already has a major league debut behind him.

The claim came as the Braves also protected right-handers Cédric De Grandpré and Davis Polo from the Rule 5 Draft by adding both to the 40-man roster before the 6 p.m. Tuesday deadline, according to Sports Illustrated. De Grandpré ranks No. 25 among Braves prospects, according to MLB.com, while Polo is unranked. Atlanta left Drue Hackenberg, ranked No. 26, unprotected. A team that selects a player in the Rule 5 Draft owes the original club $100,000 and must keep him on its 26-man roster.

For now, the Braves are treating Foster as bullpen depth with a camp invitation expected. A larger role would have to come through spring training, where he would bring a 96 mph fastball, 8 walks in 9 major league innings and a shoulder issue that ended his 2026 season.