Braves Named Top Landing Spot For Tarik Skubal by MLB Insider

With the MLB trade deadline now under a week away, teams all over the league are gearing up for an active event.

The big question around baseball is what the Detroit Tigers will do with ace Tarik Skubal as the deadline approaches. Skubal will be a free agent at the end of the season, and Detroit has shown no willingness to retain him.

It has been reported that Skubal wants to remain in Detroit to make a postseason run, but that remains to be seen. The Tigers want to make sure that they can get something of value for him, rather than potentially lose him for nothing in the offseason.

One team that has been linked with Skubal this summer has been the Atlanta Braves. Atlanta is currently leading the National League East by six games, and adding in the ace could push them even further ahead.

But whether the Braves’ front office would be willing to pay what it takes to land Skubal remains to be seen. The Tigers are reportedly looking for a haul, even with Skubal as a possible rental for any interested team.

Atlanta Braves Going After Tarik Skubal

According to MLB insider Jim Bowden, the Braves are being viewed as a top landing spot for Skubal if he’s made available. Bowden lists Atlanta as a top-three suitor for the Tigers ace heading into the stretch run of the deadline.

“I think the Brewers are the most likely landing spot. I’ll rank them number one, then the Dodgers, Braves, and Rays, in that order,” Bowden said on Foul Territory.

The Brewers are in on Tarik Skubal, @JimBowdenGM reports. “I think the Brewers are the most likely landing spot. I’ll rank them number one, then the Dodgers, Braves, and Rays, in that order.” pic.twitter.com/U3MGIlH7Gf — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) July 29, 2026

Bowden also mentions the Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers as suitors for the ace. Atlanta could completely change how they are viewed around the National League if they were to pull off the blockbuster move.

Why Atlanta Braves Should Target Tarik Skubal

While there is always a risk in trading for a potential rental, the Braves should look to go all-in on the left-hander. Adding arguably the best pitcher in baseball could offer Atlanta a much better shot to win the World Series this season.

Skubal could completely bolster the Braves’ starting rotation, giving them more of a chance against other elite teams in the NL. Putting the left-hander next to Chris Sale and Spencer Strider, among others, could give the Braves a loaded playoff rotation.

The Braves should look to bolster their chances, with the team playing well this season so far. This group has talent and could do some real damage in the playoffs if given the right tools.

Additionally, if the Braves were to bring Skubal to town, they wouldn’t have to face him in the postseason. Both the Brewers and Dodgers already have strong pitching staffs, so facing Skubal would only make the journey to a title much tougher for Atlanta.

It remains to be seen if Atlanta will look to actively pursue Skubal, but if they do, the chance of a title could dramatically increase.