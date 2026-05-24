Braves-Nationals Rain Delay: Live Updates & Restart Time in Atlanta

The Atlanta Braves are currently taking on the Washington Nationals in a three-game weekend set at Truist Park. On Sunday afternoon, it’s a rubber match between the two National League East foes, but the game will not start on time.

The Braves won the first game of the series, 5-4, but the Nationals returned the favor with a 2-0 victory on Saturday afternoon by limiting the Braves to just one hit.

In the sixth inning of the Braves-Nationals game on Sunday, strong storms are sweeping through the Atlanta area.

@Braves (wrote): “The tarp is on the field and we are currently in a rain delay. We will provide updates as soon as they are available.”

At this time, there is no restart time in Atlanta, but this story will be updated with updates. Atlanta trails the Nationals 1-0.

It’s also a bit puzzling why this game is being played in the 4:00 window instead of 1:10-1:15 when they usually start on Sunday afternoons at home.

Update: The Braves are in another rain delay… the rain is coming down hard at Truist Park

UPDATE: First pitch between Braves-Nationals was 4:33 p.m. EST. It was a 22-minute weather delay, but everything looks good now!

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Braves-Nationals Weather Delay: Live Updates on Restart Time

Looking at the weather forecast, there does appear to be some pop-up thunderstorms in the area, but the hope is that it doesn’t affect the rest of this game too much. However, this delay will likely be a big lengthy given the strength of the weather at Truist Park.

@680TheFan writes: “The Braves and Nationals are now in a rain delay. It’s the second rain delay of the afternoon” @MarkZuckerman: “They waited so long to go into delay, it’s too wet to get the tarp across the full infield. First base is drenched. Braves are putting on a clinic in mismanagement today.”

^^^ Washington Nationals reporter by the way.

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Atlanta Braves Right Now…

The Atlanta Braves have the best record in the National League with a 36-17 mark. Washington carries a 26-27 record into the rubber match on Sunday.

Atlanta will have the day off on Monday for Memorial Day, and then will travel to Boston to take on the Red Sox in a three-game series at Fenway Park. The Braves are 6-4 in their last 10 games, and sit comfortably atop the NL East with a 9.5-game lead.

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