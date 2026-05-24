Atlanta Braves Could Find Perfect Trade Candidate In AL West Southpaw Reliever

The Atlanta Braves don’t have much to complain about at this juncture of the MLB season. They have a comfortable lead in the National League East and have the best record in the National League.

However, with the MLB trade deadline just over two months away, it’s fair to speculate who the Braves could potentially target via trade, and one name to keep an eye on is Seattle Mariners‘ southpaw Gabe Speier. The Braves could use another leverage left-handed reliever after the release of Aaron Bummer.

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Braves Urged to Target Gabe Speier in MLB Trade

Per ‘House That Hank Built’ writer Chase Owens, the Seattle Mariners are an intriguing trade partner for Atlanta because of left-handed reliever Gabe Speier:

“As for Speier, both he and the Mariners have taken a step back from the dominant form they displayed in 2025. Through 15 appearances this season, the left-hander owns a respectable 2.54 ERA, though his underlying metrics paint a less encouraging picture, including a 4.59 xERA and 4.34 xFIP. Even so, Speier would likely come at a far more affordable price than Ferrer, and his recent track record suggests he can still be a dependable late-inning relief option.”

It’s unlikely that the Mariners actually part with Gabe Speier, as he’s their top left-handed reliever, but with the Braves potentially being an ‘All-In’ team this offseason, making a call for Speier makes sense to see if Seattle would budge on a deal.

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Atlanta Braves’ MLB Trade Deadline Plan

It’s still over two months away, but it’s hard to think the Braves will be targeting anything other than bullpen help, especially in terms of southpaw relievers. Atlanta has Dylan Dodd and Dylan Lee as their two main lefties. After the Aaron Bummer release (which needed to happen), there’s a strong belief that the Braves could try to fill that void with another lefty reliever that’s not Dylan Dodd.

If the Braves choose NOT to target relievers at the trade deadline, another route Atlanta could go is adding another catcher and a corner outfielder to the mix.

The Braves will continue to be linked to all the top trade candidates due to their winning status, but truthfully, Atlanta doesn’t have as many glaring needs as other MLB contenders.

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