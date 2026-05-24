Update: Braves-Nationals Weather Delay Over: Live Updates for MLB contest

The Atlanta Braves are currently taking on the Washington Nationals in a three-game weekend set at Truist Park. On Sunday afternoon, it’s a rubber match between the two National League East foes, but the game will not start on time.

The Braves won the first game of the series, 5-4, but the Nationals returned the favor with a 2-0 victory on Saturday afternoon by limiting the Braves to just one hit.

The Braves-Nationals first pitch for Sunday afternoon was set for 4:15 p.m. EST, but the game time has been pushed back, for now, 15 minutes.

Mark Bowman (Braves reporter) wrote (on Sunday):

“They haven’t put the tarp on the field. But the starting pitchers haven’t started warming up yet. Looks like the start of the game will be delayed. With rain likely to arrive between 4:30-5, neither team would want to burn their starter”

It’s also a bit puzzling why this game is being played in the 4:00 window instead of 1:10-1:15 when they usually start on Sunday afternoons at home.

UPDATE: First pitch between Braves-Nationals was 4:33 p.m. EST. It was a 22-minute weather delay, but everything looks good now!

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Braves-Nationals Weather Delay; Start Time 4:30 p.m. EST

Per the Braves X account, the Braves-Nationals game should start at 4:30 p.m. EST.

@Braves wrote: “Due to inclement weather in the area, the start time of today’s game will be approximately 4:30pm ET.”

https://twitter.com/Braves/status/2058640681485189504?s=20

Looking at the weather forecast, there does appear to be some pop-up thunderstorms in the area, but the hope is that it doesn’t affect the game too much. However, it wouldn’t be surprising if there’s another delay or two at some point in this contest.

There was a slight delay in yesterday’s contest between Atlanta and Washington, but it didn’t affect the timing of the game that much. The Braves have a great grounds crew that is alert and ready at any time.

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Atlanta Braves Right Now…

The Atlanta Braves have the best record in the National League with a 36-17 mark. Washington carries a 26-27 record into the rubber match on Sunday.

Atlanta will have the day off on Monday for Memorial Day, and then will travel to Boston to take on the Red Sox in a three-game series at Fenway Park. The Braves are 6-4 in their last 10 games, and sit comfortably atop the NL East with a 9.5-game lead.

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