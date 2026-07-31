Braves Predicted to Land Tarik Skubal in Blockbuster Trade Pitch

The big question around the MLB trade deadline is what the Detroit Tigers will do with ace Tarik Skubal.

It has been widely expected that Detroit will end up moving Skubal before the Aug. 3 trade deadline, but where he could go remains a mystery. Multiple teams across the league have inquired about Skubal’s availability, with the Tigers wanting a haul for the ace.

Even with Skubal set to be a free agent at the conclusion of the 2026 season, Detroit understands that moving a two-time Cy Young Award winner doesn’t come often. The Tigers’ front office will try to maximize any return for Skubal ahead of the deadline.

The most common teams linked with the left-hander have been the Milwaukee Brewers, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Tampa Bay Rays. But there are a few other squads around the league who could put together enticing offers for the ace.

Tarik Skubal to Atlanta Braves?

ESPN MLB insider David Schoenfield put together a few trade packages ahead of the deadline with some of the biggest names. One of which includes Skubal being sent to the Atlanta Braves in what would be a power-shift move by the National League East contenders.

Atlanta currently owns a record of 64-45 on the season, sitting seven games up in the NL East. Landing Skubal could further help their cause to win the division this season.

Why Braves Should Trade for Tarik Skubal

If the Braves could add Skubal to the mix, it would push them toward the top of the NL in terms of contention. While Atlanta has been good this season, they do have the feeling of a team that needs just a little more to become a true World Series contender.

Skubal could be the answer, and pairing him with ace Chris Sale would offer the Braves one of the more dominant duos in the league. Atlanta’s pitching has faltered over the last few months, so the need to add a starter is paramount.

Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos has hesitated on pulling the trigger on blockbuster moves like this over the years, but this is when this team should be going all-in. Getting Skubal could be the difference between another early playoff exit or a deep postseason run for Atlanta.

This would also give the Braves a chance to show Skubal what life could be like if he were to stay with Atlanta long-term. Having him for a few months could help in free agent negotiations, with the Braves needing an ace moving forward.

Sale is getting older, while Spencer Strider hasn’t been able to stay healthy. So Skubal could lead the charge for this group moving forward if they could sign him to an extension.

Keeping Skubal away from NL rivals such as the Brewers and Dodgers could be good motivation for the Braves as well. Atlanta will likely have to go through these two teams to reach the World Series, and having the left-hander on their pitching staff could go a long way.

All in all, the Braves should be directly involved in the Skubal sweepstakes this season. But whether they actually are remains to be seen over the next few days.