MLB Insider Has Unfortunate Spencer Strider Injury Update for Braves

The Atlanta Braves may remain without a key member of their pitching staff for the foreseeable future as they try to hold onto their NL East lead.

According to Mark Bowman of MLB.com, the “scuttlebutt” is that former All-Star Spencer Strider likely will not pitch again this season.

Strider landed on the injured list with elbow inflammation on June 13 after compiling a 5.31 ERA over his first eight starts.

Strider Has Been Plagued by Elbow Troubles

Strider’s last start came June 12 against the New York Mets, when he allowed a season-high seven runs — including three home runs — over three innings in a 7-5 loss. After his velocity was noticeably down, Strider, 27, acknowledged discomfort in his elbow and shoulder.

Notably, Strider had Tommy John surgery on his right elbow in 2019 and underwent an internal brace procedure to repair his UCL in 2024.

He’s thrown just 39 innings this season after missing all of April due to a strained left oblique.

“Will he ever be a starter again? Would it be best to just use him as a reliever once he returns to health?” Bowman asked. “These are the questions that are being asked as we await answers.”

Braves in Market for Pitching Trades

Strider was an All-Star in 2023 when he won 20 games and led the majors with 281 strikeouts in 186.2 innings. Since then, his stock has fallen precipitously.

He is 11-16 with a 4.66 ERA over the last two seasons following elbow surgery.

As Bowman noted, Strider’s continued struggles have the Braves looking for starting pitcher depth before the Aug. 3 trade deadline. Atlanta has been connected to some of the biggest names on the trading block, including two-time AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal, Joe Ryan, and Reid Detmers.

The Braves (63-45) hold a 6.5-game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East.

Could Braves Trade Strider?

While Strider has displayed ace potential when healthy, Bowman suggested the Braves could explore trading him.

Strider’s deal calls for $22 million in each of the next two seasons, plus a $22 million club option in 2029.

“It’s worth exploring,” Bowman wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “I think the Braves would end up responsible for most of the $66M Strider is owed over the next three seasons. But if a team is willing to gamble on Strider being an effective starter or reliever in future years, there’s at least a chance you get a decent return.”