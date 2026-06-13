Braves’ Spencer Strider Told He’s ‘Not the Same Presence’ Anymore After IL Move

The Atlanta Braves received more bad news regarding starting pitcher Spencer Strider on Saturday.

One day after Strider exited his start against the New York Mets, the Braves announced they had placed the right-hander on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation. Atlanta also recalled right-hander Anthony Molina from Triple-A Gwinnett.

The move comes after a concerning outing Friday night in New York. Strider allowed seven earned runs on six hits in 6 1/3 innings before departing. Even more alarming was the sudden drop in velocity before he left the game. His final two fastballs registered at 89 and 87 mph, while his final two sliders came in at 80 and 81 mph.

While the Braves await further information, one baseball writer believes the concerns surrounding Strider extend well beyond the injury itself.

Spencer Strider Receives Concerning Assessment From MLB Writer

Following the injury news, MLB writer Jason Foster shared a blunt assessment of where Strider currently stands.

“Beyond losing the stuff and results, Spencer Strider has also lost his vibe, swagger, whatever you want to call it,” Foster wrote on X. “He’s just not the same presence.”

It’s a comment that likely would have been difficult to imagine a few years ago.

Strider emerged as one of baseball’s most electric pitchers after arriving in Atlanta, overpowering hitters with an upper-90s fastball and devastating slider. However, injuries have altered the trajectory of his career the last few seasons.

After undergoing an internal brace procedure in 2024, Strider spent much of 2025 working his way back. An oblique strain during spring training delayed the start of his 2026 campaign until May 3.

The results have so far been mixed for the 2026 season.

Before Friday’s outing against the Mets, Strider was 4-1 with a 4.00 ERA in seven starts. However, his overall ERA now sits at 5.31, and concerns have continued to mount regarding the velocity that once made him one of baseball’s best flamethrowers.

Braves Rotation Faces More Questions

For now, the Braves are still waiting for more answers.

According to manager Walt Weiss, Strider felt soreness in both his shoulder and elbow during Friday’s start. Imaging is expected to determine the extent of the injury.

“We’ll just insert Ritchie into that spot,” Weiss said regarding the rotation, per Chad Bishop of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Ritchie threw five scoreless innings of relief after Strider exited Friday’s game and has already made five starts on the season, going 1-1.

Nevertheless, timing is particularly difficult for Atlanta given the state of the rotation. Spencer Schwellenbach continues recovering from a fractured elbow, while A.J. Smith-Shawver is working his way back from Tommy John surgery.

Bishop reported Saturday that Weiss had no additional updates on Strider beyond what had already been shared.

That leaves the Braves waiting on imaging results while trying to determine how serious the latest setback may be.

For a pitcher who has already battled through significant injuries over the last three seasons, Foster’s observation may be the most troubling part of all. The concerns are no longer just about results or velocity. Questions are now being raised about whether the version of Strider that once dominated opposing lineups is still there.