Tigers Announce Big Tarik Skubal Decision Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline

Tarik Skubal is still a Detroit Tiger — at least for another few days.

Skubal will make his scheduled start on the mound against the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday, Tigers manager AJ Hinch said.

The two-time AL Cy Young winner is the biggest name on the block ahead of the Aug. 3 trade deadline.

Skubal Approaching Milestone

Skubal is the hottest name available, even as a rental. Despite missing all of May following arthroscopic surgery on his left pitching elbow, Skubal has continued to pitch like an ace. In 15 starts, the 29-year-old is 7-5 with a 2.70 ERA and 0.92 WHIP. He also has 110 strikeouts over 90 innings, as his rate of 11 per nine innings ranks third in the AL behind Dylan Cease and Gavin Williams.

He last pitched Monday against the Kansas City Royals, allowing one run over 7.1 innings with two walks and 12 strikeouts. Going into Wednesday, he is sitting on 999 career strikeouts.

“I’m pitching tomorrow,” Skubal said, via Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic. “I got something cool that I want to accomplish at home, so that won’t change.”

The Tigers are now 50-57, six games out of the AL Central and four games behind in the AL wild-card race, with four teams ahead of them. That precarious position has only increased the odds of Skubal being dealt over the coming week.

Skubal in High Demand

Opportunities to acquire a surefire ace at the deadline rarely arise. Skubal surely would fit the bill.

The price is said to be exorbitant, with the Tigers expected to ask for a controllable starting pitcher and multiple top prospects in return.

Numerous large-market contenders have been linked to Skubal, including the Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies, and New York Yankees. Small-market teams like the Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays have also been in the mix.

“The action is just beginning here, and I expect over the next few days it’s going to get even hotter and hotter,” Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic said of Skubal trade talks.

The clock is ticking, as is Skubal’s time as a Tiger.