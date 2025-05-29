Braves Starter Exits Suddenly After Scary Line Drive Vs. Phillies

In Game 1 of Thursday’s doubleheader, the Atlanta Braves were dealt a potentially costly blow as starting pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver exited the matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies after connecting with a line drive.

The 22-year-old right-hander took a Bryson Stott comebacker off his right heel in the third inning—a direct hit that left him limping but determined to finish the frame, per Rotowire.

He stayed in to face one more batter—Trea Turner—before manager Brian Snitker and the Braves’ athletic staff decided to remove him.

It was a tough end to what had been shaping up to be another strong outing in Smith-Shawver’s breakout 2025 season.

Braves Lose Thriving Rookie Hurler

Over 2 2/3 innings, he allowed two runs on three hits, walked one, and struck out one. But the story wasn’t his line—it was the unexpected and concerning early exit following the scary in-game incident.

Smith-Shawver may still carry the rookie label, but he’s pitched with poise far beyond his years.

Entering Thursday’s game, the right-hander led all qualified NL rookies with a dazzling 2.33 ERA across seven starts. He had struck out 40 batters and held opponents to a .218 batting average—numbers that speak to both his dominance and consistency.

That’s what makes Thursday’s injury scare especially concerning. For a Braves team already navigating rotation depth issues and leaning heavily on young arms, losing Smith-Shawver—even temporarily—would be a major setback.

Injury Update

While initial reports suggest the injury is not severe, the team confirmed he will undergo further testing to rule out fractures or soft tissue damage.

Veteran reliever Scott Blewett stepped in under pressure, entering with one out in the third inning and runners aboard. Blewett’s job wasn’t just to get through the moment—he had to eat innings and help preserve the bullpen with Game 2 of the doubleheader still ahead. His presence proved critical in minimizing the impact of Smith-Shawver’s sudden departure.

This injury scare is particularly frustrating given how well Smith-Shawver has been pitching. After making postseason appearances in both 2023 and 2024, the 2025 season has marked his true emergence as a rotation mainstay. The talent has always been there—his high-90s fastball and biting slider have drawn attention since his teenage years—but now the results are matching the hype.

For now, Braves fans and team officials will be holding their breath. A deep postseason run could hinge on Smith-Shawver’s continued availability. With his breakout season hanging in the balance, the hope is that Thursday’s line drive was only a brief scare—not a derailment.

Stay tuned for injury updates and rotation decisions as the Braves evaluate Smith-Shawver’s status.