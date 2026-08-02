BREAKING: Braves Acquire Lefty-Killer Outfielder and Starter from Royals

The Atlanta Braves are acquiring outfielder Lane Thomas and pitcher Bailey Falter from the Kansas City Royals, per Jeff Passan.

He posted on X: “Trade news: The Atlanta Braves are acquiring outfielder Lane Thomas and left-hander Bailey Falter from the Kansas City Royals, sources tell ESPN.”

The return for KC is not yet reported, but live updates will be made as more information becomes available.

Thomas, 30, has a 104 OPS+ this season with ten home runs. Throughout his MLB career, he’s been known to crush left-handed pitching–something Atlanta desperately needs.

Falter, 29, was terrific last season for the Pirates, but hasn’t had the same luck since landing in Kansas City. This season, he has a 13.97 ERA in 9.2 innings.

Both additions are minimal for an already loaded Braves roster. Many Atlanta analysts have been clamoring for pitching at the deadline, and although Falter provides innings, he may not be the piece most fans had in mind.

Atlanta will be banking on Falter’s resurgence down the stretch with so many of their young arms currently on the shelf. Thomas provides a nice safety net against left-handed pitchers, which have been hard on the Braves’ offense all season.

Conversely, the Royals are in no position to compete this season, and will likely get a return of prospects for the future.

Atlanta has plenty of near-MLB-ready youths in their solid farm, and the Royals surely went after pieces to rebuild their crumbling offensive core, although KC’s pitching staff is also a big question moving forward.

Fans are interested in the deal, to say the least.

Social Media Reacts to Braves/Royals Trade for Falter and Thomas

Here’s what people are saying:

Grant McAuley: “There’s the RHH OF the #Braves needed plus a lefty reliever who….hasn’t been great. But this is the first of what should be several deals before Monday’s deadline.”

SleeperRoyals: “The Royals have traded Lane Thomas and Bailey Falter to the Atlanta Braves, per Jeff Passan. Let’s see that prospect return.”

Just Baseball: “The Atlanta Braves are acquiring Lane Thomas and Bailey Falter from the Royals, per @JeffPassan. Thomas has a .719 OPS in 97 games this year, while Falter has allowed 15 ER in just 5 appearances.”

Mark Feinsand: “The Royals are trading OF Lane Thomas and LHP Bailey Falter to the Braves, per source. @JeffPassan was on it.”

Sam Block: “Lane Thomas is a MASSIVE pickup for the Braves. This team is dangerous.”

Baseball Unstitched: “Per @JeffPassan, Lane Thomas is headed to the Braves with teammate Bailey Falter. This is a good add on a strong year from Thomas, where he can platoon with Yaz v. LHP 135 PA .263/.370/.430 .354 wOBA 125 wRC+ 4 AA is cooking early.”

Mark Bowman: “The Braves have finally ended up with Lane Thomas. It feels like he’s been linked to them for a few years now. Thomas and LH reliever Bailey Falter, who hasn’t pitched since May, have been acquired from the Royals.”

Ken Rosenthal: “Source confirms: Braves acquiring Lane Thomas and Bailey Falter from Royals. First: @JeffPassan.”

AJ Stone: “Excited to see the return on the Braves/Royals trade. Thomas is a great add and Falter should add some nice length down the stretch.”